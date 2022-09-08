The Marshall City Council will consider the approval of an ordinance to officially adopt the proposed 2023 budget and new proposed tax rate on Thursday after two additional public hearings on the items.
No changes have been made to the proposed budget or tax rate since it was proposed Aug. 11, with an initial public hearing held on both items during the last council meeting.
Finance Director Dawn Jones had previously presented to council on the department’s proposed 2023 budget, which has estimated revenue of over $37 million and estimated expenditures at $36
million.
With the proposed budget comes an altered property tax rate, which actually dropped this year, though community members can still expect to pay more than the previous year in taxes.
Jones explained that the property tax rate in the city dropped due to statewide increases by over 15 percent in property values, though the actual tax rate community members pay is regulated by the maintenance and operations tax rate, which property values are taxed or levied at for operating expenditures.
This translates into a $2.32 increase in property taxes for a property valued at $100,000, or a $11.59 increase in property taxes for a property estimated at $500,000.
The biggest changes to this year’s proposed budget are the increase in funds for employment retention and development and the cost of living adjustment proposed by the city.
The cost of living adjustment, or COLA, will provide a three percent increase across the board for city employees, which is budgeted to cost one percent of the city’s overall budget, or around $506,000, funded through the city’s general fund.
More information on the proposed tax rate and 2023 proposed budget is available here.
Community members will have the chance to speak on both the 2023 budget and the proposed tax rate during the meeting, with separate public hearings held for both items outside of the meetings regular community comments portion.
Other Agenda Items
Additionally during the meeting, council will consider the approval of a proposed amendment to a city ordinance which would allow mobile food vendors in the downtown area.
Community Development Director Garnett Johnson will present on the item during Thursday’s meeting, which if approved, would allow food trucks to operate in downtown Marshall, which was previously banned with the initial ordinance approval.
Downtown Marshall is defined in the ordinance as North of Travis Street, South of Grand Avenue (U.S. 80), East of Grove Street and West of Alamo Boulevard.
City Secretary Nikki Smith will also present to council on Thursday on a proposed update to the city’s permit pricing.
Changes will include the addition of an $80 fine per every additional 20 vendors over 100 during a special event within the city. The definition of a vendor was also included in the edits, as well as an outline stating that the maximum fees and permits for the Liquor Permit Fees in Marshall are set by Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
Smith will also present to council on a number of open or soon to be open positions on city boards and committees, with openings listed in the flowing groups:
- Community Development Advisory Committee
- Zoning Board of Adjustment
- Historic Landmark Preservation Board
- Main Street Advisory Board
- Visit Marshall Advisory Board
- Keep Marshall Beautiful Advisory Board
- Marshall Public Library Board of Trustees
- Parks Advisory Board
City officials will begin advertisement of the openings next week, with community members able to learn more about the volunteer positions or apply for the position by going to www.marshalltexas.net, or contacting smith at smith.nikki@marshalltexas.net, or through phone at (903) 935-4446.
Council members will also break into closed session on Thursday to consider the approval of the sale of city property, which they will have the chance to officially vote on after closed session reconvenes.
Mayor Amy Ware will also offer a proclamation during the meeting, honoring those who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, and conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.