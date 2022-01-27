The Marshall City Council will consider approval of an ordinance which would allow the owner of the Dogan School property, located at 2005 Dogan St., to develop the school into apartments, as well as add a number of residential houses to the remaining property, at their Thursday meeting.
Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell will discuss the item during the meeting, which would officially amend a planned development which was approved by ordinance O-88-14, being blocks one through four of the Dogan Street property.
The original planned development was approved to develop the property for use as a restaurant or cafeteria, grocery store, beauty shop, meeting room and civic center, and for use by fraternal organizations — that development never occurred.
The new plan would instead utilize the existing structure of the school and develop that building into an apartment complex. The remaining vacant lots would then be divided into 13 quadraplex residential structures.
Dogan School got its name from former Wiley College President M.W. Dogan and was built originally to replace the New Town School. According to the City of Marshall, the building was originally home to 10 classrooms and was built specifically for Black students by Marshall ISD while the district was still segregated by race.
The schools were eventually desegregated, with Dogan School housing 248 Black students and 39 white students in the 1972-73 school year — three years after the schools officially desegregated. The school officially closed in 1981, after which it sat vacant for two years before being leased to the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
The NAACP utilized the building for meetings and other community uses for a number of years, keeping up the grounds in exchange for their use of the building before the group officially purchased the building in the late 1980s.
The building is now owned by Van Belafonte Friar of Stafford, who is seeking approval of the change during the meeting.
City officials sent notices to city residents surrounding the property. Two residents returned letters in favor of the change, and two residents spoke against the change. The planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended approval of this plan.
Other Agenda Items
Additionally during Thursday’s meeting, councilmembers will host a public hearing on and then consider a rezoning request to alter the zoning for the property at 2711 W. Grand Ave. from agriculture and estate to general business.
Property owner Jaspreet Nat is requesting the change for development of a service station and convenience store on the property. City officials sent out six notices to neighboring properties, with no response from local residents on the proposal.
The planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended approval of this plan.
Councilmembers will also hear about the official hiring of the new purchasing specialist Jeff Whiting, as well as an update on the finance department’s plans for the upcoming year.
Council will also officially consider approval of ordering the planned general election in May, as well as form a joint election agreement with the Marshall ISD. Council seats in Districts 5, 6 and 7 are up for election in May.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, as well as conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, and a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.