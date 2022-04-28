Marshall city councilmembers will consider the status of the vacant structure registration ordinance at their Thursday meeting.
The item was proposed by councilmember Vernia Calhoun, the councilmember responsible for the initial creation of the registry last year. The registry was officially approved by council in December and became active in January.
Council has not heard an update on the ordinance since that time.
Other Items
Also during the meeting, council will consider approval of a resolution, presented by City Attorney Scott Rectenwald, to suspend the effective date proposed by Centerpoint Enegery to increase rates under the gas reliability infrastructure program for 45 days.
The item would also authorize the city to continue participating in the coalition of cities known as the Alliance of Centerpoint Municipalities.
Council will also consider approved of removing interim City Manager David Willard as a signatory for the city and replacing his name with newly hired City Manager Terrell Smith.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, as well as conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.