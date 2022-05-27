A prayer vigil remembering 1987 Marshall High School graduate Dr. John Cheng is set for 7 p.m. Friday, at the Harrison County courthouse.
Cheng died May 15 while tackling a gunman during a mass church shooting in Laguna Woods, California.
A group of local friends, high school and college classmates of Cheng’s joined together to organize the event as a way to honor his memory locally. The local vigil will be held the same date as Cheng’s memorial service in California. Since there won’t be a live stream of the memorial, local friends decided to have something simultaneously where his hometown can join together to remember him collectively.
“We would love to see as many people there as possible,” said Sam Hammontree, a longtime friend and high school classmate of Dr. Cheng’s.
All members of the MHS Class of ’87, along with alumni and friends, are all encouraged to come and help pay tribute to the late Cheng.
“Everyone is invited,” Hammontree said of the public. “John has so many friends, and even now he has gained even many more — even though they never met him — because of his selfless, heroic actions.”
Heidy McWhorter, who attended both high school and Baylor University with Cheng, also encouraged everyone to come out for the hometown prayer vigil Friday night to help celebrate his life.
“John Cheng would be so honored that we are gathering in his hometown while family and colleagues in the town of Aliso Viejo will be gathering in Aliso Viejo,” McWhorter said. “As there won’t be a live stream to our understanding, we wanted to remember John in Marshall where he grew up and loved so many Marshall friends and families during his time in the Marshall school system.
“We’re opening up this opportunity to pay tribute to John’s life and his sacrifice that he made throughout his life, but particularly in his final day,” she said. “This is an opportunity to remember him and honor his life as we are so proud of him as a friend and former Marshallite.”