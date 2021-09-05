The Marshall Police Department, in conjunction with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Municipal Court, have plans to conduct a warrant roundup soon in Marshall.
Before the roundup begins, the Municipal Court has planned to allow a grace period from Sept. 13, through Oct. 8. This period of time is designated to allow community members to come forward to pay off their debt and fines without further penalties.
Municipal Court Judge Brendan Roth said that, “there may be alternatives available to satisfy a case, individuals should contact the Marshall Municipal Court to inquire about that possibility.”
City Communications Coordinator Jasmine Rios said that the Municipal Court will waive warrant fees on municipal warrants issued before Sept. 13. She said that cases will be reviewed individually, and arrangements can be made to clear outstanding citations and warrants.
“If you have forgotten to pay a ticket or forgot to appear for a court date in the Municipal Court, you may have an outstanding warrant in your name,” said Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “The best thing to do is to come forward and clear your name as soon as possible. Don’t risk being arrested once the warrant roundup starts. This will allow you to save money and keep us from coming to your home or work.”
Community members can contact the Marshall Municipal Court at (903) 935-4535 or go to www.marshalltexas.net/DocumentCenter/View/1411/Warrant-list-81221a to determine if you have an outstanding warrant.
Fines may be paid online at: www.trafficpayment.com, community members will need the citation number and fine amount, available at www.marshalltexas.net/DocumentCenter/View/1411/Warrant-list-81221a, in order for the payment to be properly processed.
Fines may also be paid in person by going by the Marshall Municipal Court at 110 S. Bolivar, Suite 104B in Marshall.