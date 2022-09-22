The Marshall City Council will once again hear from city officials regarding an amendment to a city ordinance which would allow mobile food vendors to operate within downtown Marshall.
The presentation will take place during Thursday’s regularly scheduled city council meeting, with Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson presenting the item to council during the meeting.
The item would alter the 13A Food and Food Establishment Code of Ordinances, and it was tabled at the last meeting due to a request from Councilmember Amanda Abraham for clarification on the wording of the ordinance’s time restrictions for operating downtown.
The largest change proposed in the amendment would lift restrictions on mobile food vendors from operating within Marshall’s downtown, which is defined in the ordinance as north of Travis Street, south of Grand Avenue (U.S. 80), east of Grove Street and west of Alamo Boulevard.
Johnson said during the last meeting that the this change was inspired by a number of comments that Main Street received requesting that food trucks be allowed to operate in downtown, especially during event such as Wonderland of Lights and other festivals hosted in the area.
The proposed amendment also removed the restrictions that vendors do not operate on a public street in one location for more than 30 minutes, and removed the restriction that mobile food vendors are not allowed to operate more than five consecutive days in one location.
Certain requirements of the original ordinance, including that a mobile food vendor not operate more than 10 hours in one location a day, are still in affect with the new proposal.
Additionally during the meeting, councilmembers will break into closed session to consider, discuss and deliberate on the sale of property within the city. After closed session, council will have the ability to reconvene and take action on the discussed property.
Thursday’s meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, as well as conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.