The filing period for the Marshall City Council elections in District 5, 6, 7 will officially close Friday, Feb. 18. So far four people have filed for a spot in the May election thus far.
Incumbents Amanda Abraham, of District 6, and Micah Fenton of District 7, have both filed for re-election. Thus far no other community members have filed for either district spot.
Incumbent Vernia Calhoun is unable to run for re-election, having volunteered to serve as the District 5 councilmember for eight years, the maximum amount of time.
Two community members have filed to run for the open District 5 position, Reba Godfrey and Ken Moon.
Community members interested in filing for the election can pick up an application for the general election ballot at the City Secretary’s Office at Marshall City Hall. Candidate packets can be picked up in-person at City Hall, or accessed online at www.marshalltexas.net.
The General Election is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, at the Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 East End Blvd. South.