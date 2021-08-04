After the city was selected as one of only 100 hometowns across the country for a Lowes 100 Hometowns Grant, plans were made for the new Perkins Park to go in at 206 N. Washington St. The project will come to life quickly, with plans in place to start work on the site as early as next week.
“We are excited about receiving such competitive funding. We were one of a hundred selected out of a pool of 2200 applicants,” said City Manager Mark Rohr. “Two years ago, the Perkins property was a building that had collapsed into itself in the heart of downtown. Now, we have a chance to transform that space into a unique gathering spot in the center of our downtown.”
City Communication Coordinator Jasmine Rios said that the grant was for a total of $75,000, with requirements that the project be completed by October 2021.
“We are on a tight time restraint, so we will have to be starting the work soon,” Rios said.
She explained that the new park space is designed to be a gathering space in the heart of downtown Marshall. The park will feature a small stage area, as well as a number of tables with umbrellas and chairs for outdoor seating and a planter area to feature a range of greenery.
Rios said that the city also plans to have murals decorating the walls of the new park.
The project itself will be completed by a contractor, as well as by city staff and volunteers. Further details, including renderings of the park, will be made available at a later date.
“This is yet another positive step forward in adding another amenity to the redevelopment of downtown,” said Rohr previously.
The Perkins building was torn down in January 2020, after the building sat abandoned for a number of years due to the roof falling in, and other needed repairs.
The project was contacted out by the city to Casey Slone Construction at the cost of $269,200, with the city utilizing $222,315 in grant money to take down the building before pulling the rest from the general fund.
The building was purchased originally by the city in 2009, with the goal of creating a green space and public restrooms in the downtown area.
Before it was purchased by the city the building was Bealls Department Store until it moved to a new location in the Marshall Mall, now known as Marshall Place. After Bealls the building was a number of restaurants and retail locations, even an insurance office, before being purchased by the city 12 years ago.
The building was purchased for $50,000 initially, through donations from the Marshall community.
More information on the project, including schematics of the planned park area, will be made available as they are released through the Marshall News Messenger.