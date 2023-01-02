The City of Marshall’s Tourism and Cultural Arts Director Dan Duke stated Monday that he officially submitted his resignation for the director position effective immediately.
Duke was hired initially by the city in October 2021 and has served in his role as director for over a year.
Throughout that time, Duke has overseen a number of changes within the city of Marshall, including an increase in marketing and advertising for city events.
Along with marketing, Duke worked in part with others to bring Texas Sounds International Country Music awards from Jefferson to Marshall, along with producing and promoting a wide range of performances during his time with the city.
Notably Duke oversaw the recent recognition as Marshall as a Texas Music Friendly city, a recognition that representatives from the governor’s office will be visiting the city to bestow on Jan. 13.
He stated that his decision to leave the city came for a variety of reasons, though one of the main being the addition of new responsibilities and roles without an additional pay increase.
Duke added that he wanted to thank city staff and the community for welcoming him and assisting him in his role as director.
The city has not yet named what will happen to the director position Duke previously held.