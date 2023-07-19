Marshall ISD trustees approved the finance plan proposed for the approved $41.9 million school bond to fund planned renovations to the high school at their Monday meeting.
The finance plan was presented to trustees during the agenda review meeting for the school board last week, and covered when the bonds would be sold.
Brian Grubbs with SAMCO Capital presented on the plan to trustees outlining how and when the company planned to take the bonds to market in the coming year.
Grubbs outlined the planned timeline for the bond sales, which are planned for the week of Aug. 7 this year. He stated that all of the $41.9 million in bonds will go out to market at the same time, locking in a secured interest rate for the bond funds.
Grubbs expected that the bond closing and the transfer of the bond funds would then take place around Aug. 24 this year, with additional plans made for the district to then pay a small interest payment on the bonds on Aug. 31.
He stated that the interest payment made before September would help ensure that the bond was able to be considered hold harmless, which would continue to ensure the school boards security in the bond transaction.
Grubbs stated that when the bond was initially proposed, the district expected the bonds to be for about a 25 year fixed period, with a 4.50 percent interest rate, based on the market at the time.
He said that the district is in excellent financial condition, and could potentially expect to see lower interest rates based on a number of factors.
One factor includes the schools current financial rating, with the bond to go out to market as a AAA, thanks to the Permanent School Fund Guarantee. This program through the Texas Education Agency allows properly issued school bonds in Texas to be fully guaranteed by the corpus of the PSF, and therefore receive a AAA rating when out to bid.
Additionally, the school’s underlying credit is in good condition, according to Grubbs, who shared that two underlying credit ratings are Aa3, which was affirmed by Moody’s Investor Service, as well as AA-, which was affirmed by S&P Global Ratings.
These two items combined will allow the district to receive the lowest possible interest rate on the bonds when they are sold later this year.
“Investors buying the bonds may not know where Marshall is per say, but good credit and good underlying credit allows them to be confident in the district,” Grubbs said last week.
He also said that the district has a solid I&S fund balance, which they can use in a number of ways, but importantly was the main reason the I&S tax rate will not increase due to the bonds passage.
The I&S tax will remain at 28.99 cents throughout the district after the bonds are sold, with money previously collected within the fund to be used to pay off a portion of the bond interest as needed.
The item was approved unanimously on Monday, with trustees voting to allow for district staff and finance officials to sell the bonds on the set schedule. All funds received through the bond will be utilized for planned updates to Marshall High School.
Those renovations include general improvements around the school including new paint, flooring, desks and other updates to all general use classrooms, along with major changes such as the addition of a new CTE space and Auxiliary Gym.