From 1964 to 1973, the U.S. military called upon over 1.8 million American men to serve in the Vietnam War through a Selective Service draft.
Yearly draft inductions remained in the hundreds of thousands from 1964 until 1972, when gradual drawing down of conflict in South Asia lowered the number to just under 50,000 conscripted troops, according to Selective Service System records.
Marshall native Chuck Ayers, 69, still remembers when Selective Service officials in Shreveport told him he would be one of the last draftees to ship out of the area in 1972.
“The draft was pretty much over,” Ayers said. ”Matter of fact, I can remember when I went to Fort Polk, in my company there were 189 guys fixing to go through basic training. Out of 189 guys, there were four draftees.”
The draft worked on a lottery system that assigned unique numbers to birthdates, then selected numbers in a random drawing to draft men born on the corresponding day. Ayers can easily recall his draft lottery number, 052, as he was born in 1952.
Ayers traded in his studies at Kilgore College for a new life as a military field wireman, just one credit hour shy of reaching draft exemption on academic grounds.
Unlike most draft lottery winners from the Vietnam era, Ayers would not be heading to fight in Asia.
The job would send him to Germany to work on telephone infrastructure and train with allied forces in Europe. His company did suit up for combat at least once when political tensions flared in nearby Turkey.
“We practiced for war,” Ayers said. “Nine days after I got to Germany, we loaded up to play war games in Greece with our allies. We did get to do maneuvers around Germany. I did go to the border between East Germany and West Germany. The East German towns were just grey and dull, there wasn’t color. We were right there at their guard towers.”
Ayers had no qualms about joining the military, during an age often portrayed with protests and anti-war sentiments in popular media. As far as he can remember, Harrison County was not a hotbed for much draft resistance in the 1970s.
“There never were really a whole lot of protests going on here,” Ayers said. “I guess we were still too small and country... I didn’t agree with the protests that were going on, but heck, that’s their choice. You don’t have to agree with them, but you fight to the death so they can have that right.”
Now Ayers says he is grateful for the experiences serving in the military afforded him. He said young men and women could view the Armed Forces as a chance to see the world and gain new perspectives.
And as far as he can see it, Veterans Day shows civilians still appreciate the military as well, if not more than when he joined.
“It seems like, to me, [Veterans Day] has become more observed,” Ayers said. “It’s small stuff, but all these businesses are recognizing veterans, I just don’t remember that 20 years ago.
“Back then, the veterans would meet at the courthouse and somebody would say a prayer and then somebody would play a song and then recognize your years of service. It just needs to be recognized more. I appreciate it, I really do.“