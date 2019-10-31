Representatives from Texas Travel Industry Association visited Marshall on Oct. 29.
Mallori James, the city Tourism and Marketing Manager, said that about 25 people from the Texas Department of Transportation, the Parks and Works division, travel magazines and more were present at the event.
Visitors toured the STARR Family Home state historical site, the Michelson Museum and enjoyed lunch at Central Perks.
According to James, Barbara Judkins with Starr Home, guided the group around Marshall.
James said that the tour was part of an annual study tour that the organization does to familiarize Texas tourism representatives with different areas in the state.
The group will tour different parts of the Northeast Texas to be able to make informed recommendations to tourists planning to travel through the area.
“I think it was great,” James said, “I really think it was successful.”
Marshall is a member of the Texas Travel Industry Association, which James said was one of the reasons Marshall was selected for a portion of the tour.
The tour lasted two hours, with members touring cities in Northeast Texas each day.