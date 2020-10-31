With early voting numbers in Texas surpassing the total number of voters in the 2016 presidential election this week, more people than ever are taking the time to exercise their civic right to vote.
For two first-time voters, 19-year-old Marshall natives Emily Mottershaw and Ishmeria Gonzalez, the excitement to vote for the first time is compounded by the current political climate.
“A lot of people feel very passionate about this election, and they should,” Mottershaw said. “There are a lot of issues that apply to me, and they apply to everyone.”
Gonzalez said that she views the right to vote as a great privilege that she was extremely excited to be able to exercise.
“I just feel like this is so important, all of the polls are still close. I know that there are a lot of people who feel like maybe their vote doesn’t count, but it truly does, and its so important to go vote for what you want to see done,” she said.
She added that she is proud to do her part this year and cast her vote, and she encouraged everyone who has not voted yet to come out on Tuesday.
Early voting ended Friday in Texas, with more than 9 million people casting their votes early in the state. This number surpasses the total number of voters that turned out for the 2016 election, which came in just under 9 million.
Election Day will be Tuesday, November 3.
Both women expressed an early interest in politics, with Gonzalez continuing that drive by majoring in political science and biology at the University of Texas at Dallas.
“I feel like that is kind of unusual, because young people don’t tend to get involved in politics, but I have been interested in it for a long time,” Mottershaw said.
Gonzalez has even been involved in a political campaign in the past, volunteering for the Beto O’Rourke campaign before she could even vote.
“It was such a struggle because I was his loudest supporter, but I couldn’t event vote for him,” she said.
Mottershaw said that her entire family decided to vote early this year, and that motivated her to do the same.
“I just saw that everyone was doing it early, and honestly I was very excited to do it so I figured I would go get it done,” she said.
Gonzalez also decided to vote early, stating that one of her motivations was to help protect herself and others from the spread or contraction of COVID-19.
Both women expressed the need for voters to educate themselves on the candidates they are voting for, and to make decisions for themselves based on each candidate’s views.
“I feel like a lot of young people maybe grew up in a house with a certain political view and now they vote for that, and I really try to make sure I look up each candidate and am educated when I vote,” Mottershaw said.
Gonzalez also emphasized the need for community members to educate themselves on their local elections, stating that it was those candidates that create the most immediate change in voters lives.
“These are the votes that will affect your life daily,” she said.