Both Marshall ISD and Waskom ISD were among the six districts recently awarded with the Texas Workforce Commission’s Jobs and Education for Texans Grants to support career training.
The Texas Workforce Commission held a Ceremonial Check Presentation event at Texarkana College on Thursday, Aug. 24, where six Jobs and Education for Texans Grants were distributed to local education institutions in the East Texas area.
The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants are funded by the legislature each biennium to assist with start-up costs of developing career and technical education programs for the public community, state, and technical colleges, as well as school districts and charter schools. As part of the requirements for JET grants, any equipment which is funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.
For the 2023-23 biennium, the JET program was provided $15 million for grants to eligible education institutions including public junior, technical, and state colleges, with an additional $50 million for Texas ISD’s and open-enrollment charter schools who have entered a partnership with eligible institutions. The program describes potential economic returns through the support of emerging or high-demand occupations and offering new career and education opportunities.
According to the TWC, JET grants will pay for both the purchase and installation of equipment necessary for CTE courses or programs which lead to a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree in an Eligible Occupation. JET grants will not pay for any cost for items such as consumables or repairs to any current equipment.
Texas State Rep. Gary Vandeaver stated at the Check Presentation event that JET grant funds presented — which totaled over $1.4 million — will benefit around 528 students in the East Texas area. Other educational institutions which were awarded JET grants included Texarkana College with $305,191, Winnsboro ISD with $206,532 in partnership with Northeast Texas Community College, Redwater ISD with $494,984 in partnership with Texarkana College, and Harts Bluff ISD with $123,805 in partnership with Northeast Texas Community College.
Marshall ISD
At the event in Texarkana College, Marshall ISD received a check in the amount of $186,908 for a JET grant to assist with training 88 students as automotive service technicians and mechanics in partnership with Texas State Technical College System.
“This grant will go toward new equipment for our Auto Mechanics Course. We are working toward ASE certification,” said the Marshall ISD announcement on social media. “We appreciate our partnership with TSTC and the Texas Workforce Commission in helping us secure this grant.”
“Most importantly it will contribute to the job growth in region seven and region eight of qualified auto mechanic personnel,” said Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Debra Crooms
Waskom ISD
Also at the event in Texarkana College, Waskom ISD received a check in the amount of $114,828 for the JET grant to train 130 students as medical assistants in partnership with Kilgore College.
“Waskom ISD is very excited to be able to offer the Anatomage table and turn our classroom into a hospital lab complete with a mannequin and other medical supplies and equipment,” said Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty. “This will change the future for some students who want to pursue the medical field as a career.”