From Staff Reports
Marshall ISD and Waskom ISD have been awarded more than $100,000 each in state grants for career and technical programs, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced this week.
Abbott’s office said 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. These grants will be used to purchase necessary equipment to establish or expand career and technical education programs that offer Texas students the opportunity to earn a license, certificate or post-secondary degree in fields such as nursing, welding, automotive repair and dentistry.
Marshall ISD was awarded $186,908. The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 88 students, providing training in the occupation of automotive service technicians and mechanics, Abbott’s office said.
Waskom ISD was awarded $114,828. The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of Medical Assistant, Abbott’s office said.
“It’s important to identify high-demand jobs, but it’s critical to proactively commit resources to ensure Texans are ready to meet those workforce needs,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said.
“JET grants represent an important investment by TWC to provide training opportunities for the high demand jobs of both the present and future.”