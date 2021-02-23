As of Tuesday, the city of Marshall water plant has responded to repairs that have been needed in the city's water system, and state that they are confident that most, if not all of the city has adequate water pressure, or will very shortly.
Due to this, the city of Marshall has decided to take the required water samples from around the city to satisfy the requirements to rescind the water boil notice.
City officials say that the samples will reach the lad by Tuesday afternoon, and are typically available within 24 hours.
Officials did state that there may be a delay to this testing, depending on the number of other utility samples the lab is processing. As soon as the results are received, the City of Marshall will issue a press release to media partners and on its social media pages about the status of the system.
In the mean time, the boil water notice will remain in affect as a precautionary measure per the State of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The City of Marshall would like to remind all citizens to continue to boil water vigorously for two minutes before consumption.
Currently, city officials ask those with water to assist other citizens in need. Citizens who have water are asked to conserve water and refrain from activities that require large amounts of water.
If your home or business is still experiencing no water or very low water pressure, the Public Works Department asks you to email nickerson.stormy@marshalltexas.net or call (903) 935-4487.
The city is also keeping the bridges closed located at the 800 block of North Bolivar and the 100 block of Virginia Street as a safety measure.
Officers have written numerous citations for people moving the barricades and driving across the bridges. It is a class C Misdemeanor for drivers to disregard a barricade on the streets and highways.
The Public Works Director Eric Powell will oversee the safety checks of these bridges next week.