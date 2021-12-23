Water on South Garrett Street and Travis Street east to Travis Street and U.S. 59 will be temporarily shut off on Monday, Dec. 27 beginning at 8 a.m., the City of Marshall said.
During this process, a boil water notice will be put into effect. All affected residents should boil their water two minutes prior to consumption or until the boil water notice has been rescinded.
The shut down was announced to allow contractors to tie in the east end of the 12-inch water main located on Travis Street.
This tie-in will also affect some residents that are north and south of Travis Street, the city said. Streets to the north that may be affected are Crockett, Fannin, Bowie and Merz Bacher. Streets to the south that may be affected are Higgins, Rudd, Portland Avenue, Starr and Arkansas.
If no complications arise, repairs to the water main are expected to be completed by Monday afternoon, the city said.
The City of Marshall and the News Messenger will provide an update to affected citizens once the repairs have been completed.