Scheduled repairs to a 16-inch water main in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Avenue just west of U.S. 59 that were to take place on Jan. 16 were unable to be completed and have been rescheduled to Jan. 23, the City of Marshall said.
No reason was given as to why repairs needed to be rescheduled.
Water customers from Bell Street East to U.S. 59 will experience no or low water pressure while repairs are being made on Sunday, and that may include community members on Scenic Loop, Calvary Street and Kay Street, as well as businesses located on Pinecrest Avenue.
City officials said that as long as no complications arise from Sunday’s repairs, the water main will be repaired on the same day.
However, during the process a boil water notice will be put into effect. All affected residents should boil their water two minutes prior to consumption or until the boil water notice had been rescinded.
The News Messenger will alert customers when the boil water notice is rescinded.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we complete this important project updating our city infrastructure,” Lucy Burson, with the City of Marshall wrote.