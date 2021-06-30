On Monday this week the city began installation of its street lamps, the final step to the North Washington renovation project, according to Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr.
The street lamps are not newly ordered, as the original project planned for, but rather a cooperative effort between the city of Marshall and East Texas Baptist University to refurbish and utilize the original street lamps in downtown.
“ETBU approached us with an offer to help on poles and related appurtenances downtown. The supply chain problems the country has been experiencing had an impact on the proposed poles for the new streetscaping block downtown. These two situations presented the city with an opportunity to adapt,” Rohr said.
On Monday the older poles were remounted, facilitating the rewiring and repainting. Additionally, Rohr said that the city has ordered new globes for all of the poles placed in the downtown area. These specific light poles went up in their original state, unpainted, to ensure a more efficient and effective painting process.
“They (the globes) are due to arrive on Thursday and will be affixed shortly thereafter,” Rohr said. “The rewiring and repainting of the poles on the 200 block of North Washington will close out that project. Weather permitting that should be completed by the end of next week.”
Though final numbers on the project have yet to be determined, Rohr estimated that the partnership with ETBU will save the city $20,000 on project costs on North Washington Avenue.
“We appreciated the assistance provided by ETBU, which has added to the significant momentum we are experiencing in the downtown,” Rohr said.
Additional light poles will be repurposed to be utilized in other city projects, with ETBU donating the repainting of roughly 75 light poles in downtown Marshall as part of the continued improvements, including the ones that will complete the 200 block streetscaping.
“I would like to thank Dr. Blair Blackburn and East Texas Baptist University for the donation of the painting of our lighting poles and related fixtures in downtown Marshall. These efforts are greatly contributing to our progress in improving downtown Marshall,” Rohr said.