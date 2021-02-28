Georgia Raven Rosborough was flooded with greetings, cheers and gifts on Saturday as a long line of well wishers paraded in front of her yard in downtown Marshall to wave and tell her, "happy birthday," in honor of her turning 104 years young.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, nor the volatile East Texas weather were not going to rain on Rosborough's parade Saturday as the celebration had already been postponed from her actual birthdate of Feb. 22 due to the record setting winter snow storms that blew through the area beforehand.
"There are 12 of us children, all still living, but only three of us live here in East Texas so we decided a drive by parade with her friends, family and neighbors would be the safest way to celebrate," daughter Percilla Hays said Saturday.
The siblings, grandchildren and other immediate family members all gathered together online Saturday afternoon for a more intimate birthday celebration with Rosborough through Zoom.
Dressed pretty in pink, her favorite color, Rosborough was surrounded by pink balloons and pink flowers on Saturday as she waved and thanked each carload of visitors as they drove by to wish her a happy 104th birthday.
On Rosborough's 100th birthday, her family celebrated the occasion by publishing her autobiography titled, "Georgia," that tells all of Rosborough's life as she lived through the Great Depression, the Civil Rights crusade and more.
Hays, a Wiley College alumni, said her mother was known in the community for housing her fellow Wiley College classmates and sorority sisters, becoming a mother figure to them all.
As cars of people drove by Saturday handing Rosborough's grandson Rymington Raven gifts, cards and balloons, the guests told the birthday girl they were looking forward to celebrating next year's 105th birthday when everyone could hopefully gather safely together again.