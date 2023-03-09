A Harrison County jury found 63-year-old Charlene Keigi guilty of the Sept. 14, 2020 murder of her estranged boyfriend Terry Thomas.
The jury took about four hours to deliberate on the verdict after three days of testimony in the 71st Judicial District Court.
Keigi, who pleaded not guilty in the matter, claimed self defense. The jury was charged with determining whether the defendant was guilty of intentionally or knowingly causing the death of the victim by shooting him with a firearm; or whether her use or attempted use of force was necessary to protect herself.
With regard to self defense, the jury was tasked with determining whether Keigi believed her use of deadly force was necessary to protect herself from Thomas. The jury was instructed that self defense does not apply to verbal provocation, alone.
Each side was given 30 minutes for closing arguments, with prosecutors going first, then the defense and then prosecutors ending.
The punishment phase of the trial begins Thursday morning with 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin presiding.
State’s First Argument
Arguing first for the state, Assistant District Attorney Miranda Harris contended that the case couldn’t be self defense because the evidence didn’t show any actions of violence caused by the victim.
“You didn’t see any testimony as to that,” said Harris. “Ms. Keigi has to reasonably believe that he was about to hurt her.”
Harris pointed out that a video actually taken by the defendant of the actions leading to the shooting never showed any signs of aggression by the victim.
“What you didn’t see was him rushing at her or that he was angry,” she said. “She repeatedly said [to police]: ‘He was coming for me.’ You didn’t see him coming for her.”
Harris argued that, instead, the victim was walking toward the patio door.
“You saw her get the gun before he came to the door,” she said.
The prosecutor further pointed out that the defendant ignored the 911 dispatcher’s instructions to stay inside of the house until police arrived. Instead of staying inside, Harris said Keigi continued to proceed to go outside while Thomas was minding his business, getting his things.
“You did not hear Terry Thomas being aggressive, threatening her, doing anything,” said Harris.
She said all Thomas did was ask her about his things. Harris said, additionally, Keigi is never heard telling Thomas to leave the premises.
“You also don’t hear her sounding scared on the 911 call,” said Harris.
Referring to testimony from a friend of the defendant regarding alleged tension at the home, Harris pointed out that police calls to their home at 320 Chapparal Ranch Road were due to actions caused by the both of them.
“They both damaged the home,” argued Harris, noting Keigi once knocked the wall in with a hammer.
“He didn’t lay a hand on her. They just irritated (the devil) out of each other,” said Harris.
Harris said Thomas didn’t have a knife or gun in his possession the time of his death but was shot three times — twice in the back — by the defendant because he tried to open the sliding door.
“The defendant was not justified in shooting a man whom she didn’t like anymore,” said Harris.
Defense Closing
Representing Keigi, defense attorney Brendan Roth contended that the defendant honestly felt her conduct was immediately necessary to protect herself.
“Ms. Charlene admitted that she shot the man and, because she shot him, he died. That’s no question,” said Roth. “The question is, was she justified in her actions; was she reasonable?”
Roth submitted that domestic abuse doesn’t always have to involve physical violence or hitting someone. He argued that the defendant was the victim of mental and emotional abuse.
“There’s mental and emotional abuse that can create a fear,” said Roth.
Describing some of the alleged abuse, Roth noted that Thomas had once kicked in Keigi’s door, attempted to evict her, destroyed air conditioning units, insisted she needed to be beaten, and more.
“All of these things add up to create an environment that creates fear,” Roth contended.
The defense attorney further questioned why Thomas was even at the house the day of his death. He said Thomas had already retrieved his property and had moved from the home months prior. Roth said when Thomas came to the home, the only thing he picked up was a couple of wet floor mats that were sitting in a backyard puddle.
“He didn’t need to be there,” said Roth. “I think he was there that day to further harass her.”
Roth argued that Thomas could’ve come to get the rest of his belongings when he knew Keigi was gone.
“He had no reason to grab that door and pull it off the tracks,” said Roth.
“She testified: ‘I did not shoot until the door came off the track,’” said Roth. “She had every right to be in fear for her safety that day.”
Roth argued that Keigi knew what Thomas was capable of.
“We know our significant others, our lovers, our confidante,” he said. “And she knows in her heart he was capable of being violent, and that’s another reason she was reasonable and prudent in the actions she took that day.”
Roth said the defendant is a 63-year-old mother and grandmother with no prior criminal history. He noted she worked as a stocker at Walmart and was just “a nice little lady.”
He said people call 911 because they are scared, and that’s what she did when Thomas was on the property.
Roth said moments after calling 911 to inform them he was on the property, Keigi called to inform them that she had shot him.
“She sounds distraught,” said Roth, noting she had remorse. “When she found out Mr. Thomas had passed, she said ‘I’m sorry.’”
Roth referred to the testimony of Keigi’s former coworker, who told jurors that over the course of two to three months Keigi would stay at her home overnight until mid-morning because she was too scared to go home to Thomas.
“I submit to you that this is a self defense case; this is a classic self defense case,” said Roth.
State’s Final Closing
In her closing statements, First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood said the case is not about self defense or domestic violence.
“Now self defense does happen, but that is not her case,” said Hood. “There are cases that involve domestic violence that leads to self defense. That is not this case.”
Hood contended that this case, instead, is about the defendant’s greed for their property at their Woodlawn residence.
“She was going to do anything to get that property, and that’s what she did,” said Hood. “She committed murder.”
Hood said even if Thomas was threatening and provoking, she still couldn’t commit self defense as self defense does not apply to verbal provocation alone. She said verbal abuse shouldn’t be an excuse for murder.
Noting the defendant’s 911 call to authorities, Hood described the call as “very telling.”
“The first call came in at 4:05 (p.m.). She said: ‘He’s here. I’m walking around the house’. She didn’t say I’m scared,” Hood said.
She continued pointing out that five minutes later, and knowing police were on the way, Keigi decides to shoot Thomas, Hood said.
“She was setting this whole scene up,” said Hood, arguing that she even planted a violent image of Thomas to her friend, who had never met him before.
Replaying the defendant’s very own self-recorded video of the moments leading up to the murder and the literal act, Hood urged the jury to pay attention to Keigi’s body language and demeanor throughout the duration.
“Pay attention to her demeanor; pay attention to Charlene; listen to her shuffling her feet, listening to her smacking her gum,” the prosecutor implored.
She argued that the behavior does not line up with someone who is acting in self defense.
Referring to the video, Hood urged jurors to pay careful attention to the details. The video, self recorded by Keigi, shows Thomas walking the yard, casually inquiring about the whereabouts of some of his belongings. The video shows Keigi shuffle through the house while making a call to 911 dispatchers to inform he was on the property. The video then shows her retrieving a gun, saying “Let me see where he’s at.”
She’s then heard continuously smacking her gum while going outside the door and watching Thomas transport floor mats to his vehicle. The video then shows him walk back towards the home and inquire about something he noticed with the truck. The video shows Keigi then shutting the door and telling him police are on the way.
She’s heard on the video in a second 911 call, informing that “I shot him.” Hood argued that the recording shows a cold-blooded murder.
“You’re [supposedly] so scared of this man that you’re walking around the house, you’re videoing him, you still go back outside… you’re scared, but you go outside where he is twice,” Hood argued. “I don’t know about you, [but] if I’m scared of someone, I’m not shuffling my feet, smacking gum or sauntering around the house.
“And the biggest part of this, I’ve never had a case where a murder is caught on video and they’re claiming self defense,” said Hood. “…because if it’s self defense your mind is not on videoing, your mind is on protecting yourself.”
“Again, she’s setting up the scene,” said Hood.
Hood said the victim, Thomas, was a father and brother who was taken away from his family. Hood noted that Thomas never showed any aggression or anger in that video, leading up to his death.
“Unfortunately, we have a murder,” she said. “These law enforcement officers have seen cases that involve self defense. Unfortunately, this isn’t one of them. She cold-blooded murdered Terry Thomas.”