Becoming the town’s first African American female licensed bail bonds business owner is a dream come true for Marshall resident Ta’mesha Tuck.
Tuck realized her dream in July 2022 after obtaining her license and opening her business M&M Bail Bonds at 100 E. Pinecrest Drive, Suite A.
“It brings tears to my eyes every time I think about it,” Tuck said of realizing her dreams and making her mark in history.
“Sometimes I just sit out in the car and I’m just like I really did this,” she said. “Even if I failed, I can’t say that I didn’t jump out there and try. It’s not good when you don’t try, but if you try and you failed, at least I can say I tried it; I know what it feels like. So, it’s very touching.”
She’s appreciative to those who have supported her dreams along the way, encouraging her to stay the course.
“It’s a very touching situation, but I have so many supporters behind me,” Tuck said. “When I feel like giving up… they’re like ‘No, Ta’mesha, you can’t do it. You have come too far.’”
She also gives the glory to God for continuously making a way.
“The man above keeps me. Every time I think I’m about to drown, something comes my way just out of nowhere,” said Tuck.
Tuck fell in love with helping others through the bail bonds industry after moving to Marshall in 2009 and working for Greens Professional Services, owned by Bo Green, her mentor.
“I actually went in to start doing taxes, but maybe a weekend he needed an assistant over at his other office with the bail bonding,” said Tuck. “About three or four months in, he asked me would I consider being a bail bondsman.”
Tuck began watching other professionals at the office and admired their interaction with the clients.
“You see a lot of different things and people coming in,” she said. “A year in, he allowed me to get my license. And after nine-and-a half years, I was thinking about doing it for myself.”
She said she shared her entrepreneurial dream with Green, who not only encouraged her, but equipped her with the knowledge she needed to succeed.
“I talked to him about it. He said, I think you can do it. He said I watched you. He gave me the breakdown. This is what has to be done,” she recalled.
Tuck took some time to focus on her other passion, working with children as an educator and coach, before launching the business. She spent last year working at William B. Travis Elementary School and overseeing the afterschool Boys & Girls Club program there. And although she loved it, she still had a yearning to open up her own bails bond service.
“So, I did that,” she said of her career in education. “I love kids, but the whole time I was there, my mind was focusing on this. I knew this was what I wanted to do, but didn’t know how.”
After talking to a consultant company, her mentor Green, and other advocates such as Brad Burris and Chase Palmer, who had always been in her family’s corner, Tuck was able to execute her plan beyond her wildest dreams.
What’s been most fulfilling for her since is being able to help others in their time of need.
“That is a big thing of mine. I love helping people,” said Tuck. “I saw Mr. Green do a lot of stuff for the community. He used to do a lot of things for people that were less fortunate. So, I’ve been trying to do the same thing. I don’t like talk about what I’m doing, but I’ve been there. I know how it feels not to have. And I’m not here yet, but anything that God has blessed me with I try to bless others.”
For her, blessing others can be as big or as small as offering a yummy snack or refreshing beverage to people who cross her path.
“I see people walking through here all the time, and I have little snacks over here,” she said, sharing how she shares them with others. “I just have a heart for people.”
“And like I said, the different personalities that come in, the different kind of people that come in, it’s what I love. It is,” said Tuck.
The M&N Bail Bonds motto is: “Well get your feet back on the ground!” That’s what Tuck strives to do through service.
“People just get to my heart,” she said. “It’s a lot of people that come in and don’t have exactly what they need for the bond, but my heart just (says), ok I can help you. Sometimes you have to, because it can be you in that situation. So, I want to give back. That’s my whole purpose for doing this. My purpose is wanting to give back because, like I said, I’ve been [in tough times]... I was a single mom with three kids, and somebody had to help me.”
She’s determined to continue to succeed in the industry.
“I have the push and the drive. That’s what it takes because it’s not for the weak,” said Tuck. “I’m talking about sleepless nights. Sometimes I’m up at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning doing bonds. But, again, I like to help people.”
Green, her mentor and longtime licensed bail bond agent, expressed how proud he is of her.
“She always exemplified the type of skills and the type of energy to be an independent worker,” he said. “Her eagerness to achieve was exceptional and what every employer would like to see in an employee.”
“I always encourage people that work for me to excel — don’t just limit themselves — and she followed her dreams of becoming an entrepreneur,” said Green.
Green said he’s particularly proud of her because she worked diligently as a single parent to make sure that her children continued to excel while also pursuing her dreams.
“I’m very proud of her because, again, as a single parent, she worked to see them graduate,” he said, he said, adding he also admired how she made sure they were afforded opportunities in extracurricular activities such as basketball and Mavettes.
“And as a mother, she set the bar for them to achieve,” said Green. “So in other words, there was no room for failure. She actually worked real hard and showed them how hard work pays off.”
“She was always eager to go to the next level,” he said. “I’m excited for her.”