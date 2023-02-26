Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Clear skies early then increasing clouds with showers late. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies early then increasing clouds with showers late. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.