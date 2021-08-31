The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 46-year-old Jessica Adair, who was reported missing from her residence in the Gill community, Monday.
Adair is described as a white female with blonde hair, standing at 5’5”, and weighing 155 pounds.
Her son reported missing from her residence on Harris Road on Monday, Aug. 30, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
“Jessica has a medical condition and is required to take daily medication,” Harrison County Sheriff’s Office officials reported.
She was last seen wearing an “H&W Honda” black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.
“Jessica does not have her purse or cell phone with her,” sheriff’s officials noted. “If anyone has information regarding the location of Jessica Adair, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or call 911.”