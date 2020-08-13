The city of Marshall announced that August is clear the shelters month, in an effort to assist the Marshall Animal Control and Shelter and Friends of Marshall Animals in finding forever homes for the animals in their care.
The city outlines a number of ways people in the community can work to help the local animals in need, whether or not you’re ready to welcome a new furry friend into your home.
“When the shelter closed it was hard,” said Amy Owen, with FOMA, “They couldn’t accept new animals so we were getting all of them.”
Owen said that FOMA currently has about 10 dogs in foster care, and about eight cats and kittens, with the Animal Shelter housing another 10.
The best way to help the city of Marshall clear the animal shelter this month is to contact the Marshall Animal Shelter at 607 Easy End Boulevard S., and take home a new furry friend.
FOMA will also be hosting its first adoption event since the outbreak of COVID-19 this month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at Petsense Marshall where available animals will be present for adoption opportunities.
Along with dogs, which make up the majority of available adoptees, cats and hamsters are also available for community members to take home.
For community members who have enough time to volunteer to help the cause, opportunities to help foster animals through the Friends of Marshall Animals are always available.
FOMA helps keep pets out of the Marshall Animal Shelter, freeing up space to help reduce the percentage of animals killed due to lack of resources and space in the shelters current building.
Anyone interested in applying to be an animal foster parent can contact the organization at fomafosters@gmail.com for the application. Owen said the process typically only takes a few days before new foster families are placed with animals in need.
Volunteers are also needed at the shelter itself, to help socialize animals and prepare them for their forever homes.
Donations of wet dog food, paper towels, Dawn dish soap and bleach are also needed for the Animal Shelter, which community members can drop off at the shelter building.
For more information on FOMA or to volunteer with the organization go to www.friendsofmarshallanimals.org or email friendsofmarshallanimals@gmail.com.