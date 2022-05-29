Marshall native and 1987 Marshall High School graduate Dr. John Cheng truly lived out the biblical scripture John 15:13, according to his friends.
“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends,” Cheng’s loved ones said Friday as they gathered to honor his memory during a prayer vigil held at the historic Harrison County courthouse.
“I’m just so proud to call him a classmate,” longtime friend and classmate Sam Hammontree said as he reflected on Cheng’s heroic actions where he sacrificed his own life to save the lives of dozens of elderly parishioners during a mass shooting in California on Sunday, May 15.
“I’ve got classmates that have done great things, (but) that’s the greatest. I don’t know how you top that — to lay down your life for somebody else,” said Hammontree.
Cheng, the son of the late Marshall OBGYN Dr. Juinn Cheng and Ling Cheng, lived in Laguna Niguel, California and was a beloved family practice and sports medicine physician.
Cheng died after heroically tackling a gunman and attempting to disarm him during a mass church shooting that occurred at a luncheon held by the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. He was 52 years old.
Analyzing the biblical scripture, Hammontree pointed out the irony of John 15:13.
“That comes from the book of John, the 15th chapter,” he said, noting the chapter is John Cheng’s namesake. “His last day was the 15th day of the month.”
Hammontree said the fact that the verse is number 13 is also symbolic because the tragedy occurred during the 13th hour of the day. Hammontree thanked everyone for attending Friday’s occasion and remembering Cheng and his heroic actions.
“We’re here together and to honor John,” he said, noting many people, including Cheng’s college friends from Baylor University, alumni from Marshall High School and Cheng’s fraternity brothers, traveled near and far to honor him.
Opening the occasion up with prayer, Hammontree thanked God for Cheng’s humbled life.
“We pray that we would live lives like that. We thank you for what he did for so many others,” said Hammontree.
Heidy McWhorter, who attended both high school and college with Cheng and now lives in Florida, traveled for the occasion to take part in the hometown tribute to her friend. She brought with her a couple of songs to play that were specifically made to honor Cheng.
“The words speak perfectly to his life,” she said of the first song, written by former Marshallite Kate Garrison.
“For those of you who knew John when we were growing up, he was very much a man that leaned on Christ. He knew him very well and he shared it with all of us, from his love to his knowledge of his relationship with the Lord,” said McWhorter. “He went to California to be a light, and he did that.”
McWhorter described Cheng as one of her dearest friends on earth. She thanked all for coming out to honor Cheng, a notable doctor, kind soul, acclaimed martial artist and follower of Christ.
“I just thank you all for coming out to share a bit of your time and just remember John,” said McWhorter. “He would be delighted to know that you took the time to do that. He loved Marshall. I’m so glad he’s got this platform for us to be able to remember him.”
Jenny Henson, a college friend of Cheng’s, described Cheng as a rare and authentic soul, who was both humbly and apologetically himself.
“To be friends with John was to learn something new, to gain a broader perspective and to become a better person,” said Hynson. “The world is just now learning something you and I have known for many years: John Cheng was a protective soul with an eye toward the vulnerable.
“In my imagination after hearing the events of May 15 being recounted, I could just envision his sweet face gently listening to his mother and other elders... I could almost see him flying in high alert, immediately locating the threat and running toward the danger,” she said. “I imagine the gunman shocked when confronted with our very heroic friend, John Cheng. May John’s memory inspire us, his compassion motivate us and his final act and valor challenge us.”
James Runnels, Cheng’s fraternity brother and college friend, noted that their fraternity stands for knights and tradition.
“I can’t think of anybody that exemplifies a knight more than John,” said Runnels. “When you think of a knight you think bravery, you think of valiant, you think of loyal, you think of someone that would lay his life down for the kingdom of Christ. Well, that’s what John did.”
Runnels said God knows that he had raised John up to save the lives of the attendees at the church luncheon that day.
“It’s without a doubt that when the word came out that John charged the guy and was able to subdue him in time for the others to get there, and gave his life in doing so, no one that knew John was surprised by that because that’s just who he was,” said Runnels. “He was brave, loyal, and valiant and you wanted to be like John — never met a stranger, he was always friendly, but first and foremost he was a Christian.”