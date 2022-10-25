The annual Citizens Police Academy held by the Marshall Police Department wrapped up last week, with members reflecting on their experience through the program.
The program ran for six weeks, with participants meeting every Tuesday for two hours at the department to learn more about the inner workings of the police, and the officers who make up MPD.
“The information I learned through attending the Citizens Police Academy is information I will take with me for a long time,” said academy participant Charae Sands. “What impressed me the most out of the entire academy is the time each officer spent explaining things to us in such detail, never giving off a feeling of impatience or irritation.”
The classes covered a wide range of topics, which all included talks by officers directly related to each topic. Academy participants learned about racial profiling and documentation, patrol functions and critical response team members roles, narcotics and task for operations, criminal investigations and financial crimes, gangs, cold cases, crisis intervention and mental health and even crime scene investigations.
Donald Hocutt, a recent graduate of the program, stated how eye-opening the presentation on gang activity in Marshall was, and how violent crime is prevalent here in the city.
“While the live demonstrations were memorable, I was truly impressed with Lt. Scott Smith and his overview of the Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force,” he said, “The lecture was eye-opening, informing that Marshall, Texas has similar issues on a large scale to metropolitan cities. However, it was comforting to know that Marshall Police Department’s relationships at the federal, state and regional levels has been instrumental in reducing crime within Marshall and more importantly, throughout Harrison County.”
The CPA also included a number of live demonstrations, including giving each participant the opportunity to try out police training program simulations and even a force-on-force demonstration where participants got to see what an officer goes through while responding to a call.
“This showed me police having to react in split second life changing situations. The decisions they make may go further than Marshall, Texas. They are constantly being trained on how to make those decisions to best protect the law abiding people as well as those that break the laws,” said participant Steven Lane.
One participant remarked how both the simulation and live demonstration worked to demonstrate what officers face on a day to day basis.
“I found that the simulation and force-on-force demonstration were really eye-opening. These two experiences really put us in the shoes of the LEOs for a few minutes but gave incredible insight into what they experience daily,” said Dundre Williams, “The fraud and financial crimes portion really provided beneficial information in ways to help protect ourselves from identity theft and fraud. In all, I am truly grateful for the opportunity to attend the CPA and gain more knowledge of the things that happen behind the scenes of our law enforcement agency that serves and protects us.”
Lt. Len Ames with the department said that they hope to continue the program annually, as well as bring back recent graduates of the program to continue to grow the community, and connect the public to the MPD.
“I thought the Citizens Police Academy gave some wonderful insight to the many facets our police officers are trained to encounter. The behind the scenes look gives a great appreciation of our men and women in blue. This is a wonderful program which I highly recommend to others,” said academy graduate Kent Reeves.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth also spoke to participants in this year’s program, commending them on taking time out of their schedules to meet for six weeks and learn about the inner workings of the department.
“We want to continue to grow this program along with our community policing program to foster that relationship between the police department and the community,” Carruth said.