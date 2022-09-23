The Marshall Police Department’s annual Citizens Police Academy program is in full swing, with this year’s participants having gone through two weeks of program thus far, most recently visiting the departments range.
The program began on Sept. 13, and runs for two hours every Tuesday night, offering a group of around 10 community members the ability to learn more about the department and how the police operate.
Each week participants will learn more about the operations of the police department, from grant writing to crime scene work, to the department’s special response team and more.
This week community members learned about the largest portion of the department, the patrol division, with Patrol Lieutenant Jeff Boyd presenting to those present, who discussed the role of the patrol division within the city.
Boyd discussed the goals of the department, including being a uniformed presence in the city to reduce crime and offer 24/7 response to emergency service calls.
Additionally, participants were able to try out the department’s training simulation program, which offered them a look at what patrol officers deal with every day on calls.
The training program offers hundreds of scenarios that trainees, and community members participating in the CPA were able to run through to gage their reaction in various police situations.
A live interactive projection plays through the scenario as the participant speaks to the program, and the officer running the program can make different selections based on the participant’s response. The program also has a simulation gun and flash light that can offer a more realistic training session.
The course will run for six weeks and will cover additional topics such as Criminal Investigation Division; property and financial crimes; racial profiling; crisis intervention; and will include tours and demonstrations of various techniques and equipment.