A number of Marshall’s department heads are dealing with challenges that are steaming from long delay times in receiving various equipment and accessories the city has already budgeted and ordered.
While city run police and fire departments all across the country face similar issues in wait times, Marshall officials are working to make the most out of what they have available to them.
“Even if we had a million dollars to put towards all of the new equipment we need, we would still be in the same position,” Fire Marshal Scott Barmore said.
Barmore experienced this issue firsthand, receiving permission and budgetary expenses from the city to order a new 2022 F-150 Ford police response vehicle, which he put in an order for in January 2022.
He stated that when placing the initial order, Barmore and the city were told the truck would be in between six weeks and three months. Today, in January 2023, Barmore said that he has yet to receive the new vehicle.
“Its apparently on a train now, and I do have a VIN number, but we did have a number of delays, and then a cancelled order. That meant the city had to pay for a 2023, instead of a 2022. Though there isn’t any difference in the accessories available, the price increased,” Barmore said.
Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said that the Marshall Fire Department is facing similar problems, with delays in receiving a new fire engine and a new ambulance for the department’s fleet.
An order for a new fire engine for the fire department has already been placed, though the city was told during the order placement that the difficulty in getting an engine for the truck would mean they wouldn’t receive the new vehicle until 2024.
Barmore stated that Marshall Police Department Lt. Len Ames also placed an order for a new police Expedition around the same time he placed his new vehicle order in 2022, which he only just received in December 2022.
“We are doing the best we can with what we have,” Barmore said, “The guys are working hard, and they deserve the best equipment we can offer them.”
Cooper said that the department is also short staffed, with hirings always taking place. The Marshall Police Department has faced a similar issue recently as well.
“We have less people coming in and applying than we have historically,” Cooper said, “And I refuse to lower the standard of service that the people of Marshall have received from this department.”
Barmore added that the city has looked into alternative means of getting the vehicles they need, including exploring the option of purchasing certified used trucks from larger departments.
However, high demand for these types of vehicles are causing extended wait times for used vehicles as well, according to Barmore, who said that the city would expect even longer delays if they took that alternative route.
“We are trying to be creative and do everything in our power to make this happen,” Barmore said, “We are in line, we are waiting for the equipment, and right now that’s all we can do.”