A total of 40 individuals will realize the American dream on Thursday as Marshall’s U.S. Federal Court hosts a naturalization ceremony.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the 1901 Harrison County Historical Courthouse, on the downtown square. U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap will be presiding and administering the oath.
In 2018, Marshall’s U.S. Federal Court had the honor of hosting the first naturalization ceremony conducted in the town in about two decades. Thursday’s ceremony will be just as exciting, Judge Gilstrap shared.
“This will be the first in person naturalization ceremony out of the Dallas region of homeland security since the pandemic. and it is a good thing for Marshall that it will be conducted here,” said Judge Gilstrap.
About 40 individuals, hailing from about a dozen countries, are expected to be sworn in as new American citizens. An immigration officer will also present each one a certificate of citizenship with their photograph and identifying information attached, granting them all the rights and responsibilities that they will be able to exercise as new American citizens.