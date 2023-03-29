The Marshall Pet Adoption Center, in conjunction with the Friends of Marshall Animals, hosted its first ever Shelter Slumber-Pawty event, raising over $6,000 to benefit shelter animals.
Volunteers spent the night at the MPAC on Saturday through Sunday, with each volunteer taking the time to decorate their sleeping space with a specialized theme.
Throughout the night, volunteers and shelter staff posted on Facebook and created live videos to encourage donations to the event.
The event also served as a great way for the animals at the shelter to have more socialization time, according to Amy Owen with FOMA.
Owen said that while the shelter has a large and dedicated group of volunteers, each animals only receives a certain amount of one-on-one time with humans during their stay at the shelter.
The slumber party allowed animals to play and socialize with those present at the event, and even know what its like to curl up next to a human to sleep.
“It’s great for our animals to have so much one on one time with our volunteers,” Owen said.
The MPAC is also in the midst of the spring puppy and kitten boom, and is looking for both donations and volunteers to assist during the busiest time of the year.
Owen said that the shelter could always use donations of kitten and puppy food, as well as puppy formula and pee pads for the young animals.
She also stated that the next training for interested volunteers is taking place this Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, April 4 from 2 to 4 p.m., with both trainings held at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
More information on upcoming events, how to volunteer or donate to the shelter, can be found online at www.facebook.com/FriendsOfMA.