The inaugural Black History Month parade made its way through downtown Marshall on Saturday and featured bands, schools, churches, businesses, local officials and more.
Leading the way as the grand marshal for the historic occasion was Marshall’s very own Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, who was accompanied by his wife Gail as they cheerfully greeted spectators along the route while hoisted on the bucket of a fire truck.
As the city’s first African American fire chief, Cooper shared how special it was to participate in the momentous occasion.
“As a first Black fire chief making history, that parade was history, in itself, for Marshall,” said Cooper. “And I was honored to be a part of that — very honored to be considered and a part of that.
“I think it’s something that has great potential to grow,” Cooper said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how that’s going to blossom.”
The parade, which was sponsored by the local African American Celebration Committee, underscored the 2023 national Black History Month theme: “Resistance.”
“It was intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality,” noted AACC founder Sharon Johnson. “And to me, Black History is everyone’s history because it’s a history that has shaped this country,” she said.
Johnson thanked all who traveled near and far to participate in the grand occasion.
“On behalf of the African American Celebration Committee, AACC, we’d like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to all those involved in helping make the first Black History Parade a success,” said Johnson.
She thanked the Marshall Police Department and the Marshall Fire Department for their assistance in clearing the street as well as their participation in the parade. She also recognized the Marshall Main Street board for their role in helping make the parade a success.
“We want to thank them for providing the assistance in making the parade a reality, and we hope they would continue to assist us in the future,” she said of all the entities she thanked.
Johnson additionally thanked all the individuals and groups who participated in the parade, as well as the spectators.
She also expressed her appreciation to parade judges Brad Burris and Vernia Calhoun.
“We want to thank them for coming out and judging each category,” said Johnson.
“I want to congratulate all of the winners and thank them for participating,” she added.
The winners for the first annual parade were: the Price T. Young Performing Arts Academy dance team for “Best Community Spirit award”; Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins and Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Demisha Crawford for “Best Theme” award; and New Boggy Baptist Church, of Bethany for the “Best Decorated Vehicle” award.
Johnson said they look forward to the celebratory parade getting even bigger and better in the future.
“The African American Celebration committee, we’re confident that the crowds will continue to grow, the number of participants will increase and the resonating message of African American history will get louder,” said Johnson. “We’re really confident in that and just excited to see what the future holds.”