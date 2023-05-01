The One Room Schoolhouse in Marshall recently earned a $2,500 grant from Fidelity Communications for STEM education through their “Dream Bigger” campaign.
The One Room Schoolhouse is a homeschool-based educational program offering courses on Tuesdays and Thursdays for students ages 5 to 17 years old. The courses offered are limited in size and feature primarily homestead focused topics, both indoor and outdoors. The courses are held at their schoolhouse located on a working farm to give students a hands-on approach to everything from day-to-day skills like garden cultivation and livestock planning to larger concepts like the biodynamic homestead.
Fidelity Communications recently announced that the Marshall-based One Room Schoolhouse won a $2,500 grant for STEM education to support science, technology, engineering and math projects.
In order to win, contestants were asked to submit a written outline to detail how the award would be used to fund their STEM projects and how it would benefit their students. The winners were determined by public voting via social media before being announced.
“I really think the reason we won the grant is because we have so much community support,” said One Room Schoolhouse owner Nicole Kimberly. “We have so many sharing and telling how much the school has meant to them and how the grant would benefit the schoolhouse. So, not only are they supporting us and filling every one of our classes up, but we won the grant because of the support we have from the community and how much they value the school.”
Kimberly emphasizes the importance of sustainability in their courses at the One Room Schoolhouse and encourages students to become involved with how they engage with issues including farm processing, harvesting, soil testing, and many others with a focus on STEM activities.
“We’ve had a lot of students come back each semester because they are learning seasonally and they are really interested,” Kimberly explained. “For example, all of my students last fall helped us plant wheat, and since it grew over the winter, they are going to come back in about a month and we’re going to learn how to make bread with it.”
The funding from the grant will go towards purchasing supplies and helping to teach STEM skills through a variety of projects at the One Room Schoolhouse.
“Microscopes that the students can put their hands on and use and learn is something that we’re looking to invest in,” said Kimberly.
The One Room Schoolhouse was inspired by the over 20 years of ministry work from the owners and serves the community in a multitude of ways including the student coursework alongside homestead courses for families, homeschool workshops and even hosts a location where those interested in learning more can stay on the working farm for an immersive experience and participate in activities hosted by the schoolhouse.
“We really appreciate the community of Marshall,” said Kimberly. “And we’re really here to serve all of East Texas.”
The Fidelity Communications ‘Dream Bigger’ campaign, along with the associated Cable One family of brands, have awarded nearly $120,000 in the past five years. This year there were three winners which resulted in a $7,500 total investment into STEM education for local students.
“Helping provide our future leaders with access to hands-on learning opportunities through the ‘Dream Bigger’ campaign aligns with our continued commitment to the communities we serve,” said Trish Niemann, Vice President of Communications Strategy. “STEM education sets these young students up for success, and we are honored to be part of their learning journey.”