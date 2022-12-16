With Santa Claus busy with Wonderland of Lights in downtown Marshall all of December, Mrs. Claus is taking some time out to visit the Starr Family Home this weekend.
Rachel Driskill, educator at the Starr Family Home, said the home will host a free children’s event featuring the reading of a Christmas book by Mrs. Claus, along with a variety of other activities, from 10:30 a.m. till noon Saturday, Dec. 17.
“The idea is that Santa is very busy downtown, so Mrs. Claus is going to visit us for our event,” she said.
The book reading will start at 11 a.m., with crafts including cinnamon ornaments, paper dolls, thumbprint holiday cards and more available for children while supplies last.
“We are very excited to have all the kids and their families out to celebrate the holiday season with the Starr Home,” Driskill said.
This is the last event planned for the Starr Family Home through the end of the year, according to Driskill, who added that the home has enjoyed a wide variety of community events throughout 2022.
“We have just had such a great time with everyone this year, with all of the events with the schools and the community, it has been wonderful. I know we can’t wait to start again next year,” Driskill said.
Community members interested in attending the event can visit the Starr Family Home’s Blake House between 10:30 a.m. and noon on Saturday, located at 407 W. Travis St. in Marshall.