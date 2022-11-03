Now that it’s officially the holiday season, the Starr Family Home is looking to help the community get a jump start on Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping this year, hosting the Harvest Market event at the property Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to support local, and get a jump start on any holiday shopping,” said Rachel Driskill, the Starr Family Home Educator.
The event will be a full market with a 34 local vendors, according to Driskill, who said that vendors will have a wide range of products for everyone to enjoy.
“We even have one vendor who is brining an Airstream that is set up inside as a women’s boutique,” Driskill said, “There really will be something for everyone.”
Vendors will include unique artwork, including handmade cards, wooden sculptures made by chainsaws, unique hand crafted jewelry and much more. A number of local boutiques and other store fronts will also be present during the event, as well as the Neely’s food truck.
“This is really our way once a year to give back to the community and to encourage local shopping, and support all of our local businesses no matter how big or small,” Driskill said.
Live music will also be performed by Joani and the Joanitones throughout the event, as well as lawn games set up on the property for families to enjoy.
“Even if you don’t want to do any shopping, come by and listen to some music, play some games, we love to have as many people as possible come out with us,” Driskill said.
The Starr Home is also planning to reschedule its Encanto movie night, originally planned for Friday, Oct. 28. The event was rescheduled due to rain, and is now planned for Friday, Nov. 11, starting at 6:30 p.m.