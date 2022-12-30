Members of Summit Methodist Church in Marshall are mourning the late Rev. Randy Fitzgerald, who died Dec. 21 in a tragic accident.
Fitzgerald was the pastor of Summit Methodist Church in Marshall for about seven years, ending his term at the church in January 2019. He was succeeded by Pastor Dick Dobbins.
Congregants and community members who remember Fitzgerald described him as generous and kind, both within his role as a reverend and in his personal life.
“Randy was something else,” said Felton Eldridge, who was one of the first Marshall residents to welcome him to the community.
Eldridge remembered one instance where Fitzgerald and himself spent all day visiting the Texas State Technical School campus in Marshall, where Fitzgerald was known to joke with staff and get to know the needs of his community.
“Randy shared a lot, he was really down to earth,” Eldridge said, “He was the kind of person you could visit with, and just feel comfortable.”
Robert Wood, who was constable at the time that Fitzgerald was arriving in Marshall, shared how he welcomed him to town.
“I pulled up to his house and I said ‘Well it looks like you have a whole bunch of parking tickets, so I came here to talk to you about it’, and the look on his face was priceless,” Wood said, “He was a good man, a very caring and genuinely good person.”
Fitzgerald served a number of churches in the East Texas area along with his time serving in Marshall. He graduated from Baylor University with a degree in theology, going on to receive his doctorate in ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary.
He began preaching at just 18 years old, and continued that work till he passed. Fitzgerald is survived by his wife Karen, as well as numerous children and grandchildren.