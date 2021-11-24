After a precarious year of pandemic precautions, the City of Marshall is gearing up for the return of Wonderland of Lights today with an opening ceremony at the historic Harrison County Courthouse at 5 p.m.
Santa Claus himself will have the honor of flipping the switch to turn on millions of Christmas lights strung up North Washington Avenue and around the courthouse. The ceremony will also feature performances by a local children’s choir and the Mavettes, Marshall’s rendition of the New York Rockettes.
“Coming out of COVID, people are excited to come out and excited to support our downtown merchants,” Marshall Main Street Manager Véronique Ramirez said. “They’re looking to spend time with their families outdoors, and what Wonderland does is create a platform for that. When I think of Wonderland of Lights, I think of the community coming together to celebrate a season that is about being thankful about giving, joy and prosperity.”
Visitors will find downtown decked out like “Santa’s Village” with lights, an outdoor ice skating rink, a carousel, a Christmas train and horse-drawn carriages from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday to Sunday until Dec. 23. All of Santa’s Village activities will be free to the public.
Christmas festivities will continue throughout Marshall each weekend until Christmas Eve. For instance, downtown Marshall businesses will compete against one another in a wassail competition on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.. Visitors can try each business’ take on the holiday season cider, then vote to declare the “People’s Choice” for favorite brew.
The next Saturday, Dec. 4, Marshall organizations will assemble downtown for the city’s annual Christmas Parade, starting at 6 p.m.. Santa Claus will headline the parade alongside a gathering of bands, festive floats and horses, all competing for several parade awards. Those looking to participate in the parade must sign up with the Marshall Chamber of Commerce by 5 p.m.. on Friday, Nov. 26.
A full schedule of upcoming Wonderland of Lights Christmas events, as well as a map of Santa’s Village and surrounding areas, can be found in the official Wonderland of Lights magazine, available from Marshall Main Street and the News Messenger.