The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center hopes to construct a larger, modern facility to better accommodate the services clients need, and is seeking Harrison County’s support to help make the dream a reality.
“We are so grateful for Harrison County’s support over the years. You have truly contributed to our ability to expand our services in helping our children,” executive director, Roxanne Stevenson, told county officials as she addressed the Harrison County Commissioners Court at a recent court meeting.
“When we improve just one child’s future, the ripple effect is immeasurable,” said Stevenson.
According to its website, The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) is a child-focused nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children younger than 18 who are suspected victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes. The center is the result of a communitywide effort to combat and treat child maltreatment in Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties.
The center’s mission is to ensure that all child abuse victims they serve have a chance to be heard, feel protected and receive vital services for their continued safety and future wellbeing.
And although the main office is located in Longview at 606 W. Garfield Drive, Suite D, Stevenson said the proposed construction is critical to Harrison County, too, as many of their clients are from the area.
“So, again, why is this important for Harrison County residents to also hear about these plans (and offer support)?” said Stevenson. “It’s because some of our families come from Hallsville to the Longview office; some of them live on the east side of Longview, which is in Harrison County.”
According to the facility’s impact report highlighting fiscal year 2022, the center served a total of 974 children. Of that number of children receiving services (first time, repeat and continued), 52 percent were from Gregg County, 31 percent were from Harrison, six percent were from Marion County and 11 percent were from other counties.
The report shows that a total of 581 children received forensic interviews. Of that number, 50 percent were from Gregg County, 36 percent from Harrison, six percent from Marion and eight percent from others.
A total of 673 families received advocacy and support services. Of that number, 51 percent were from Gregg County, 31 percent from Harrison, six percent from Marion and 12 percent from others.
A total of 37 children received a sexual assault exam. Of that, 54.1 percent were from Gregg County, 35.1 percent from Harrison, 5.4 percent from Marion and 5.4 percent were from other counties.
A total of 3,571 reports of abuse were reviewed by the CAC staff for case criteria and coordination. Of that number 55 percent were reports from Gregg County, 24 percent were from Harrison, three percent were from Marion and 18 percent were from others.
A total of 144 children received counseling. Of those, 57 percent were from Gregg County, 27 percent were from Harrison, six percent were from Marion,and 10 percent were from others.
The center reported a total number of 1,258 counseling sessions. Gregg County accounted for 56 percent of those, Harrison accounted for 33 percent, Marion accounted for two percent and others accounted for nine percent.
The CAC also noted a total of 92 adult caregivers received counseling in fiscal year 2022. Of those, 55.4 percent were from Gregg County, 28.3 percent were from Harrison, 4.3 percent were from Marion and 12 percent were from other counties.
Lastly, the CAC reported a total of 320 counseling sessions for caregivers. Gregg County accounted for 50 percent of them, Harrison was 35 percent, Marion recorded two percent and others accounted for 13 percent.
Stevenson said currently, the advocacy center’s main office in Longview is housed in a former residential duplex building that’s approximately 4,000 square feet.
“We repurposed it into our offices, so that what were once residential living rooms and bedrooms are now our offices,” she explained. “We have a staff of 13 right now, plus a facility… where children go to testify against their abuser.”
A medical exam room is also onsite so that children can have faster access to a sexual assault exam instead of enduring a long wait at the hospital or emergency room. The Longview facility also has two family waiting rooms — one for first time families and one for those returning from therapy.
“We’ve repurposed where a washer and dryer once was to be a mini break room for our employees, and we’ve turned a two-car garage into our meeting room where we hold our [board and training] meetings,” said Stevenson.
Although the building has been useful, it’s no longer accommodating for the center’s growing needs.
“The duplexes that we have in Longview and our satellite office here in Marshall in the Carlile building, they offer a private comfortable setting for families to come for services, but the number of families that we can help in a day is limited due to our lack of space and the inability for us to meet privately with multiple clients, investigators or visitors,” explained Stevenson.
“And we are no longer content to help children and families only after abuse has occurred and been reported,” she added. “To truly make a difference in children’s lives requires a bold vision, a communitywide investment and innovative programs to eradicate child sexual abuse before it starts. And that is our vision.
“Accomplishing this mission will take years of acquired resources we don’t currently have, but we’ll get there, because fortunately what we do have is a dedicated board of directors made up of members from Gregg and Harrison County, who are committed to improving the abuse response, intervention and prevention services that we provide,” said Stevenson.
She noted that the board has currently established a committee to begin exploring what is needed to increase the infrastructure with operational resources. Additionally, a local engineering and architectural firm has developed preliminary designs. Stevenson said a generous benefactor is also in the process of donating land for the center to build a new facility right next to the current facility in Longview.
And not only is new construction important to Harrison County because the CAC serves its residents, but it’s also critical because some services, such as the sexual assault exams, will only be available at the Longview office, said Stevenson. At the new facility, they’re hoping to have on staff medical professionals to help meet the need.
“Finding qualified sexual assault exam nurses is like finding a needle in a haystack. They’re few and far between. They’re difficult to find, difficult to keep them. So, our goal is to have a medical exam suite in our new facility and have nurses on the staff or medical professionals on the staff that can lay eyes on every child that comes through our doors — maybe not examine them but at least introduce themselves to them, and again, surround the children with a team of professionals that are there to make sure that they heal in every way,” said Stevenson.