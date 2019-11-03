The 7th annual Bags, Boots & Bingo fundraising event was held Nov. 2 at First United Methodist Church.
The event was to raise money for the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center to help support children who are victims of abuse.
The theme for this years event was “Our Team Rocks” with event attendees dressing up in their best rock and roll attire.
“This is our main fundraiser every year,” said Roxanne Stevenson, the organizations Executive Director, “We are hoping to raise about $10 to $15 thousand.”
During the events community members spent the afternoon playing bingo.
Bingo game prizes include designer handbags from Tory Burch, Dooney & Bourke, Kate Spade or pairs of boots.
Stevenson said that door prizes were also given out throughout the event, and all attendees were entered to win.
A separate raffle drawings also took place for items like a Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote, a medium-sized Big Green Egg grill, or a concert package with four tickets to see Kenny Chesney and limo ride to Dallas.
All money raised by the event benefitted the Martin House, which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to “ensure that every child who is a victim of abuse has an opportunity to be heard, feel protected, and receive services that are vital to his or her continued safety and future wellbeing”.
Stevenson said that each year, The Martin House CAC provides services to more than 700 children from Gregg, Harrison, and Marion Counties.
“This is a critical resource, it’s vital to have these trained professionals to help with the police in interviewing children and being sure they child does not have to relive a traumatic event,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.