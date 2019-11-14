The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center was recently awarded child safety fees from the city of Marshall to continue its work with local families.
According to Executive Director Roxanne Stevenson, the organization focuses on providing trained interviewers and support services for children who are dealing with physical or sexual abuse, or who are witnesses to any type of crime.
“We want to reduce the amount of trauma that a child has to go through just because they are part of the justice system, under no fault of their own,” Stevenson said.
The group partners with organizations such as the local police, the district attorney’s office and child protective services to reduce the number of interviews and agencies children who are victims have to bounce between.
“Through us children are only interviewed once with the different agencies sitting in to observe on a closed circuit monitor,” Stevenson said, “We have our interviewers trained specifically for this, and we also provide counseling and other services.”
The child safety fee was established in 2015 as a $1.50 fee on vehicle registration in the county.
Each city government in the county then receives a proportional piece of the fee money to use towards increased safety for local children.
Stevenson said that Marshall has voted to give its portion of the safety fees to the Martin House every year since it was established.
The house, which is based out of Longview, opened a Marshall office in 2016. Stevenson said that the location has grown in size over three years, including expanding to provide therapy services in Marshall last year.
“I think the work you do is amazing, and I wish there was more we could do to assist that provide this fee money,” said Commissioner Vernia Calhoun at the last city meeting.
The Martin House on average, serves 60 to 70 children a month, providing 770 forensic interviews in the last fiscal year.
All families who utilize Martin House receive their services for free, including counseling from other entities partnered with Martin House.
Stevenson said that the goal for the Marshall location is to have a fully staffed facility next year.
For more information on Martin House, or to donate to the organization, go to www.themartinhousecac.org.