The city of Marshall is striving to keep its championship title in the upcoming annual Mash Bash Blood Drive hosted by Marshall Home Care and Hospice on Wednesday and Thursday at the Marshall Elks Lodge in downtown.
The residents of Marshall and Carthage have been battling it out, for a good cause, for almost two decades now, all in an effort to collect much needed blood donations.
“Carthage was winning it year after year until about three years ago when the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce got involved with it and Marshall has won the past three years,” Marshall Home Care and Hospice‘s Tim Huff said Monday. “We have to beat Carthage again this year.”
In order to entice residents to come out and willingly submit through some bloodletting, Huff said the event will offer more than four dozen door prizes, free drinks and snacks.
“We will be following all of the safety protocols, social distancing of stations, we have masks for those that don’t have one and we will have hand sanitizers out,” Huff said.
Those who donate blood this year will also get a free COVID-19 antibody test, Huff said.
“The blood supply is at a critical shortage right now and with COVID-19 numbers climbing, we need everyone that can to come donate blood,” he said.
This year‘s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the Marshall Elks Lodge, located at 411 East Austin St in Marshall.
“We are very thankful for Marshall Elks Lodge letting us use their facility free of charge since the city buildings are closed right now due to COVID-19,” he said.
The process of donating takes about an hour, Huff said, but can move faster if patients will pre-register and fill out their paperwork ahead of time online at http://www.carterbloodcare.org/