Starting next Wednesday, a mandatory mask policy will not be required in county buildings, but department heads will have the discretion to require one, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims advised.
The decision was made following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday to lift the statewide mask mandate and allow businesses to open to 100 percent capacity, again, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“On Wednesday, March 10, the governor is lifting the mask mandate,” Judge Sims said in an emailed statement, informing employees of the changes. “Wearing a mask will then be a personal choice except that businesses may require masks for entry.”
Although the mandatory mask policy will not be required in county buildings, the county judge recommends individuals visiting any county office to come prepared to wear a mask in case the respective office requires it.
“Our District and County Court-at-Law will likely have mask and temperature checks required for their visitors,” he noted.
The county judge said he personally believes that wearing a mask does offer some protection to the wearer and to those nearby and would therefore encourage everyone to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and keep their hands clean.
“We are in a catch-22 here,” Sims said. “Our infection rate and hospitalization rates have both declined.
“Vaccinations continue to increase and offer more protection,” he added. “However, loosening restrictions on masks and occupancies could cause our numbers to begin to rise again.
“I would ask that we all continue to be cautious — not just for our own safety but for those around us,” said Sims. “Our individual efforts have yielded good results so don’t stop now.”