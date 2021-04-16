The Master Gardeners and Friends of Marshall Animals have teamed up to volunteer their time making recommendations for and organizing the landscaping around the new Marshall Animal Adoption Center.
FOMA member Leta Kay said that the group reached out to the Master Gardeners organization to see if they would be interested in helping with the new center, a project that Master Gardener’s member Deb Bates said they were excited to participate in.
“Many of us that are close to the land, we are also close to the animals,” Bates said.
Earlier this week members of the Master Gardeners including Bates, met with Kay and other FOMA volunteers and Director of Public Works Eric Powell at the site of the new Animal Adoption Center to survey the area the project would involve.
Bates said that now that the group has an idea of what they want, they are going to start meeting to offer the city recommendations as to what plants to add, what growers to contact, and other elements of the landscaping plan for the new site.
The landscaping project will be organized into stages, starting with the basic landscaping and growing over time with the help of Master Gardeners.
Eventually, Bates said that they plan to start a fundraiser for the project where community members will have the opportunity to buy a memorial shrub in honor of a family pet that will be planted on the new site.
“I think it is a really great way to honor a beloved family pet and also support the local animal adoption center,” Bates said, “We plan to make is affordable so that anyone will be able to support this project.”
Bates said that there is still a long wait before the gardeners will be able to get to work on the landscaping, since the construction of the new site won’t be complete until the end of May this year.
It is not until after construction is complete, and top soil is laid, before the city and Master Gardener volunteers are able to get to work on the beautification of the landscape of the new building.