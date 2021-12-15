The Friends of Marshall Animals and Ken Shapen, of Shapen Toyota of Marshall, are both offering $5,000 matching grants through the end of December to help support a fundraising drive for a new medical room at the animal shelter.
The drive was begun by 15-year-old FOMA volunteer and animal lover Alera Waite, who began a GoFundMe campaign to support the costs of creating a new medical room in the Pet Adoption Center in Marshall.
In the seven months that the fundraiser has been operational, Waite said that she has been able to collect around $40,000 in donations towards its $60,000 goal.
“With the $5,000 matching donations from both Ken and the Friends of Marshall Animals, that means that we only need an additional $10,000 in donations to finally reach our goal,” Mandy Smith, with FOMA, said.
Smith said that Shapen was one of the first donors to the shelters capital campaign and has been an adamant supporter of the shelter, and the animals of Marshall.
“I am just a dog lover,” Shapen said, “We are just glad to be a part of it, something that is so needed here in the community.”
The drive will run through the end of the year, with community members capable of donating via the GoFundMe page or through the group’s website at www.friendsofmarshallanimals.org or through its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FriendsOfMA.
The funds from any of those donation sites will be 100 percent donated to the new medical room campaign at the Pet Adoption Center.
Funds will be utilized to purchase a number of needed supplies for the new medical center including:
- $75 Blood Pressure Monitor
- $350 LED Binocular Compound Microscope
- $750 Medical Scale
- $1,000 Examination Table
- $1,500 Patient Monitor
- $2,000 Hydraulic Surgical Table
- $2,500 LED Surgical Lighting
- $3,500 Anesthesia Machine
- $4,000 Digital Ultrasound Machine
- $5,000 Surgical Power Tools- Full Set
- $30,000 X-Ray Machine
All of this equipment will allow the shelter to offer medical assistance to any animals that come into their care, as well as offer spay and neuter services at low cost to the community.
“We want to eliminate any barriers to getting those procedures done,” Smith said, “If we have someone who says they can’t afford to have their animal spayed or neutered, we’re going to believe them.”
She added that this will allow the shelter to help reduce the number of stray puppies and kittens coming into the shelter every year, as well as the numbers running around the City of Marshall.
The group will host a special thank you holiday party for all of its volunteers on Dec. 28 at the Pet Adoption Center, where Smith said that the organization would have a big announcement regarding the new medical room.