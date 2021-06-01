The prime rib will be in the smokers and the participants will be there in person to eat them at the 67th annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course on Aug. 2 through 4.
The event is hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Animal Science at Texas A&M University.
“We are excited to invite everyone back to the Texas A&M campus to join us for this year’s event,” said Jason Cleere, Ph.D., conference coordinator and AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist in the Department of Animal Science. “Not only are we going to be able to serve up our traditional Texas Aggie Prime Rib Dinner, but we’ll be offering all our live demonstrations for participants for all to see.”
Cleere said this is the largest beef education event in the U.S. and is steeped in tradition. The three days will include more than 20 sessions covering basic practices, new technologies and hot topics. There also will be six live demonstrations and a trade show featuring an estimated 140 exhibitors.
More than 2,000 ranchers, beef industry representatives and exhibitors are expected to gather on the Texas A&M University campus once again after COVID-19 forced last year’s event to be virtual. However, Cleere said, they will carry over some features of last year’s virtual conference, allowing those who can’t attend to log in from their ranches around the world.
The cost is $210 for in-person attendance and $160 for online. The prices go up to $250 and $200, respectively, after July 27. To register, go to www.beefcattleshortcourse.com or call 979-845-6931 for more information.
On the agenda
“We try to bring our attendees that cutting-edge information, give producers some heads-up on potential issues,” Cleere said.
The Market Outlook and Weather Outlook presentations are always a big draw, he said. Additionally, speakers will be addressing various challenges or hot issues such as land values and increasing urban sprawl.
Educational sessions will address forage and beef cattle management, health, nutrition and reproduction, record-keeping, genetics, purebred cattle and more. Demonstrations will cover live cattle handling, chute-side calf working, brush management, tractor safety and beef carcass value determination.
“We want to help producers focus on efficiencies in their operation,” Cleere said. “Many expenses are going through the roof, so they need to focus on where to invest and where to possibly cut some corners. That will be highlighted throughout the short course.”
With proper management, there is a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel for beef cattle operators, he said.