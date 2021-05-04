It’s time to do something about the brown shrubs in our landscapes. Here’s a guide to get you started.
- Evergreen Shrubs (abelia, azaleas, banana shrub, camellias, eleagnus, fatsia, gardenias, Indian hawthorn, ligustrum, loropetalum, oleander, pittosporum, privet, sasanquas, sweet olive, Texas sage, wax myrtle, etc.): Many of these sustained heavy top damages but are still alive at the lower trunks. Use shears, loppers, or a chain saw to cut them back to where the new growth is occurring.
- Roses: Many roses in East Texas took a severe hit during the Deep Freeze, especially tender types like Lady Banksias, Noisettes, teas, and Chinas. If you haven’t done so already, cut away the dead branches back to where the new growth is occurring.
- Vines: A number of vines including Carolina jessamine, confederate jasmine, and fig ivy were damaged or top killed. Cut them back to the ground or where new growth is occurring.
- Crapemyrtles: Every cultivar is different so there is damage ranging from killed to the ground to almost none. It’s simple. If you can reach them, cut the dead branches out. If damage was heavy or yours are maimed by “crape murder,” cut them to the ground and start over. They will grow back quickly as it gets warmer.
- Palm Trees: Fan palms, pindo palms, and sago “palms” were never considered cold hardy in Northeast Texas. Give them until mid summer and if they haven’t sprouted, cut them down. In the meantime, remove all the dead fronds to help their appearance.
- Fruit trees: Citrus, loquats, and pomegranates sustained heavy freeze damage. Cut them back to where new growth is occurring, which may be from the ground. Be aware that citrus may be grafted onto a non-edible rootstock.
- Oaks: All live oaks are grown from seed, so each tree is genetically different. Some are fine and others will have varying degrees of damage. Native Black jack oaks, post oaks, Southern red oaks, and water oaks also appear to have sustained freeze damage. Give them until summer before consulting a certified arborist for a professional opinion. It will be a year or so before dead branches and trunks are hazardous, so I wouldn’t be immediately concerned about safety.
- Pines: Many pine needles suffered browning from the freeze but most trees are resprouting and are perfectly fine.
- Groundcovers: Some such as aspidistra, English ivy, and liriope may have foliage damage only. Others like Asian jasmine may have suffered more damage. Cut off, shear, or mow the dead leaves, scatter a sprinkling of lawn fertilizer and most will grow back quickly.
- Perennials: Many perennials are cold hardy, but many we grow in Texas are more tender (Mexican heather, Mexican petunia, salvias, etc.). Cut away the dead and wait for new growth to emerge from the ground as it warms.
- Bamboo: Most have at least top damage. Cut the dead canes to the ground and new growth will quickly replace them.
- Ornamental Grasses: Except for purple fountain grass, lemon grass, and napier grass, most are cold hardy and will regrow quickly after cutting away the dead leaves.
- Herbs: Many herbs like rosemary are from the Mediterranean and prefer mild, dry winters. Cut off the dead branches and hopefully new growth will emerge from the ground and lower crown.
- Succulents (Agaves, opuntia, yuccas, sedums, etc.): Some of these guys are very tender and will be dead while others sustained no damage. Just cut away the dead foliage and see if they resprout from the ground.
- Tropicals (allamanda, bananas, bottlebrush, bougainvillea, elephant ears, esperanza, mandevillea, purple fountain grass, tropical hibiscus, etc.: These are not considered cold hardy here. If the air freezes, their tops freeze. If the ground freezes, their roots freeze. Cut them back to the ground or where they are resprouting, or replace as needed.
Greg Grant is the Smith County horticulturist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. He is author of Texas Fruit and Vegetable Gardening, Heirloom Gardening in the South, and The Rose Rustlers. You can read his “Greg’s Ramblings” blog at arborgate.com, read his “In Greg’s Garden” in each issue of Texas Gardener magazine (texasgardener.com), and follow him on Facebook at “Greg Grant Gardens.” More science-based lawn and gardening information from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service can be found at aggieturf.tamu.edu and aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu.