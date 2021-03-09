FORT WORTH, — For cattle raisers financially burdened by February’s devastating winter storm and resulting power and water outages, help is on the way.
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has opened the application phase of its TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, March 14. The short timeline will allow funds to be distributed as soon as possible, said association president Hughes Abell, a rancher from Austin.
“We know cattle raisers are hurting,” he said. “And they need help now.”
The disaster relief program is designed to provide financial assistance to ranchers in Texas and Oklahoma who are victims of a natural disaster and consequently are financially needy or otherwise distressed.
Abell said the fund may provide emergency, short-term financial assistance to meet a variety of needs. The fund may also provide supplemental relief for losses sustained due to the natural disaster that will not be satisfied, in whole or in part, by insurance or other relief payments. Relief is open to all impacted producers regardless of membership status in Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
Donations are still being accepted, and since the fund is administered through the association’s 501©3 organization, all contributions are tax-deductible. Abell encouraged those who can give to do so.
“100% of the funds will go directly to cattle raisers who need it,” he said. “The more we collect, the more we can give and the more who can benefit.”
To apply for funds or make a charitable donation, visit tscra.org/relieffund.
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is a 143-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, and throughout the Southwest. For more news releases and information, visit tscra.org.
Harrison County Events
March 13 is our Peach Tree Pruning Program to be held at GY Ranch west of Marshall on Hwy 80. This had to be rescheduled because of the weather.
There is a slight chance for rain this Saturday. If it rains it will be cancelled.
This is a tough time of the year to have a program outside. The program starts at 10 a.m. and is free to the public. You can receive 1 CEU (IPM) for your TDA Applicator License.
Farm City Week is right around the corner. There will be some changes this year. Please be patient. This is the first time we have operated under such conditions. The biggest change is there will be no cake show and the auction will be held at Bear Creek Smokehouse.
2021 Farm City Week Schedule:
- Monday
- 9:00 am: Voice of Agriculture Speech Contest at 9am @ Extension Office by appointment only
- Tuesday
- 8-9:30 am: Broiler & Rabbit weigh in
- 9:30 am: Broiler Show
- 10:00 am: Rabbit Show
- 1-4 pm: Weigh in of all Swine, Lambs, Goats & Steers and Heifer check in
- 6:00 pm: Lamb Show directly followed by the Goat show (in large arena)
- Wednesday
- 8:00 am: Swine Show
- 1:00 pm: Steer Show (in large arena) Jr. & Sr. Showmanship directly following the steer show Heifer show directly following showmanship
- Thursday all day at Bear Creek Smokehouse
- 8:00–9:00 am: Check-in and set up of Ag Mechanics projects
- 10:00 am: Judging of Ag Mechanics projects
- 4:30-6:00 pm: Dinner
- 6:00 pm: Scholarships & Speech contest presentation. Auction immediately following Immediately following the auction is the Release and Removal of all Ag Mechanics projects
If you or someone you know is planning on showing a Lamb or Goat at the Sate Fair of Texas this fall you need to order your Texas Validation Tag soon.
If your young person is interested in Archery Contests, there are two competitions on the horizon.
Shotgun contests are filling up the weekend schedules. We have information on Horse Judging Contests and Livestock Judging contests as well.There is something for everyone in 4H. Follow us on Facebook at Harrison County Texas 4-H.