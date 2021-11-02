The new Early Childhood Learn, Grow, Eat and GO!, or Early Childhood LGEG, a curriculum of the Junior Master Gardener program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, is complete and now available.
The curriculum can be accessed at https://tx.ag/JMGEarlyChildhood and through the Texas A&M AgriLife Bookstore. The 154-page illustrated curriculum comes in a sturdy, colorful binder with tabs denoting weekly lessons. The cost is $56, and a variety of free materials to supplement the curriculum are also available.
Online resources supporting the implementation of the Early Childhood LGEG curriculum, including materials for parental engagement, are available on the site. Resources are for use by teachers to send home with their students, so parents can become involved in program activities. There is also more information about the curriculum, free downloads of sample lessons and details on how to purchase the curriculum through links to the Texas A&M AgriLife Bookstore.
About the Early Childhood LGEG Curriculum
The Early Childhood LGEG curriculum was specifically developed for students 4-5 years old. It combines plant and garden learning, food and nutrition, and brain- and body-boosting physical activities, along with novel ways to engage parents, schools and the community.
The new curriculum builds on the research-based success of its predecessor, the Learn, Grow, Eat and GO! curriculum for elementary students, explained Randy Seagraves, AgriLife Extension program specialist and International Junior Master Gardener program curriculum director, Bryan-College Station.
“This is the most age-specific group of children for which we have developed a Junior Master Gardener curriculum,” Seagraves said. “It is ideal for preschools, Head Start programs, kindergarten programs and other less formal educational settings.”
Seagraves said the program can potentially make even more significant changes in youth perceptions about foods and nutrition than the LGEG program targeted to elementary school children.
“When our youngest students are engaged and active hands-on learners in a school gardening project, they not only grow plants but they grow academically, socially and emotionally,” he said. “There are also health benefits, and the curriculum has been developed so parents, schools and communities can be more engaged in the program.”
Program Themes and Development
Seagraves said the Early Childhood LGEG curriculum provides rich, interesting lessons, group activities and a host of proven resources crafted around weekly plant themes. It is a four-week curriculum with these specific themes:
- Week 1: Plant Needs and Plant Parts.
- Week 2: Seeds and Roots.
- Week 3: Stems and Leaves.
- Week 4: Flowers and Fruit.
“This unique curriculum is the product of an incredible team effort of Head Start teachers, kindergarten teachers and expert contributors from across the country,” Seagraves said. “From its conception through its three-year development, national-piloting effort, production and final printing, more than 300 teachers, students and contributors have had a hand in making this new curriculum a reality.”
Harrison County Programs and Events
If you have ever been curious about becoming a Master Gardener, now is the time. Registration is going on now. If you have not participated in the past because of scheduling issues have, we got a deal for you... 35 hours of the classwork will be held online with a few classes in the spring that will be hands-on and in-person. Call our office with more details at (903) 935-8413. Registration deadline is Dec. 15. The registration fee is $150 and includes all supplies and textbook.
The Harrison County Master Gardeners are currently holding an online bulb sale. Check out our Facebook page for the link and ordering instructions.
The Harrison County Extension Office will be taking donations for our part in the Heart Like Huff Holiday Food Drive. If you would like to donate, you can bring it by the Harrison County Extension Office (102 W. Houston, second floor) Call to request a donation box in your area.
We hope to have a great turn out! Monetary donations are also welcome. Let the office shop the food donations for you. Any kind of donation helps families in our community, and we appreciate any involvement.
Don’t forget the Marshall Beekeepers meet at Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month.
Last Call for RSVP
If you didn’t get your hay samples turned in for the hay show, you can still attend the program on Nov. 9 at Enoch’s Stomp in Harleton. There will be an educational program and a meal and you are welcomed to attend for the fee of a RSVP.
You do not have to participate in the hay show to attend this free educational event, but you need to RSVP.
If you need to take the Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicators Class in order to test and receive tour license, please contact the office for more details; the class will be held here in the Extension Office on Nov. 19. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Class starts at 8:30 a.m., and we should be completed by 1 p.m. Call the office to get on the list and for ordering instructions to obtain your study materials.