On many farms, hay feeding losses are as high as storage losses. Some hay losses during feeding can be expected with any feeding system, but the amount of loss varies with the system used. The major objective for any feeding system should be to keep loses to a practical minimum level, thus permitting animals to consume the majority of hay offered at feeding.
Feeding losses include trampling, leaf shatter, chemical and physical deterioration, fecal contamination and refusal.
Feeding in only one area can cause excessive sod destruction, usually creates muddy conditions, often results in heavy spring weed pressure, and can result in soil compaction and/or ruts in the field. Frequently moving the feeding area allows manure to be spread more uniformly over the field and therefore improves soil fertility in bare or thin spots, while reducing the severity of sod damage.
Key concepts regarding hay feeding:
- Hay quality should be matched to animal needs.
- When animals are fed outside, a well-drained site should be selected to reduce feeding losses.
- Hay stored outside should be fed before hay stored inside; other things being equal, high value hay stored outside should be fed before low value hay stored outside.
- Putting a barrier between animals and hay will help reduce feeding losses. Hay racks/rings can be particularly effective.
- Forcing clean up of hay by animals which have low nutrient requirements before feeding more hay can help reduce hay waste.
Harrison County Programs and Events
If you have ever been curious about becoming a Master Gardener, now is the time. Registration is going on now. If you have not participated in the past because of scheduling issues have, we got a deal for you — 35 hours of the classwork will be held online with a few classes in the spring that will be hands-on and in-person. Call our office with more details at (903) 935-8413. Registration deadline is Dec. 15. The registration fee is $150 and includes all supplies and textbook.
This year we have a unique opportunity to have one Master Gardener Registration fee to be paid as a memorial scholarship, of Harrison County Master Gardener Mark Jackson’s late brother. Frank Jackson III was a member of Galveston County Master Gardener Association for 16 years. Mark stated, “the best way to honor my brother is to give the gift of gardening to someone deserving.”
We would like for anyone who is interested to write a brief summary to address the following questions:
Why would you like to become a Master Gardener?
What would make you an asset to the association and our community as a Master Gardener member?
If you have any further questions, please contact the Extension Office for more details at (903) 935-8413.
The Harrison County Master Gardeners are currently holding an online bulb sale. Check out our Facebook page for the link and ordering instructions.
The Harrison County Extension Office will be taking donations for our part in the Heart Like Huff Holiday Food Drive. If you would like to donate, you can bring it by the Harrison County Extension Office (102 W. Houston, second floor) Call to request a donation box in your area.
We hope to have a great turn out! Monetary donations are also welcome. Let the office shop the food donations for you. Any kind of donation helps families in our community, and we appreciate any involvement.
Don’t forget the Marshall Beekeepers meet at Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month.