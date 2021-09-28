Thanks to the Harrison and Panola Counties Soil and Water Conservation District for hosting the annual Wildlife Information Meeting. It was held this past Thursday at the Marshall Convention Center.
Dr Aaron Sumrall gave a super speech on whitetail deer management and also wild pigs. I was unaware that only 40 percent of the fawns born live to one year of age. Nutrition deficiencies are the largest problem, and corn is not high enough in protein to give us much help with overall deer nutrition and health.
Wild pigs continue to damage our pastures and landscape and demand an integrated approach to population control. Did you know that the average range of a sounder of wild pigs is roughly 19 miles? Proper monitoring with game cameras is imperative to have an effective management plan. Please put panels around your deer feeders to exclude wild pigs. We do not need to be supplementing their diets.
If you or someone you know needs to complete the Hunter Education Course in order to obtain a hunting license, the class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Fire Station located on FM 2983 south of Marshall. The registration fee is $15, and you need to register online at Texas Parks and Wildlife Hunter Education Classroom Course and enter the zip code 75670. Doug Dotson will be teaching the class again this year. Proceeds benefit Harrison County 4-H. There are not many of these classes offered, so do not delay and get signed up ASAP.
The Harrison County Cattleman’s Association will have its annual membership meeting and Steak Cooking on Oct. 21 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Eric Yates with Merck Animal Health will be on hand to address current issues with internal parasites and resistance to treatments. Each year, the Cattleman’s Association recognizes outstanding leaders in the community both grown and school age with awards and scholarships. Please RSVP to Susan or Ann at (903) 930-0829 or (903) 930-7248. There are free fecal testing kits for your herd to be picked up at the Extension Office at 102 W. Houston .
Start making plans now for the Pineywoods Hay Show. Entries shall consist of a core sample for nutritional analysis and a feed bag of loose hay for visual inspection. These samples must be turned in by Oct. 15 for analysis to be returned in time. The meeting will be held at Enoch’s Stomp on Nov. 9 starting at 6 p.m. A meal will be served, so make sure you get those RSVPs in.
If you have ever thought about doing a soil sample, now is the perfect time. We will be accepting samples turned in here at our office until Oct. 15. You collect the sample and bring it to the office along with payment and paperwork and we will take care of delivery to the lab. Cost is $15 per sample. If your yard doesn’t perform like you want and your garden needs help, this could solve your problems.
If you need to take the Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicators Class in order to test and receive your license, please contact the office for more details the class will be held here in the Extension Office on Nov. 19. Registration starts at 8 a.m., class starts at 8:30 a.m., and we should be completed by 1 p.m. Call the office to get on the list and for ordering instructions to obtain your study materials.
4-H News
Farm City Week Steer tag in will take place Oct. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jake and Katie Bibb’s Farm on Texas 31, 5505 Elysian Fields Road Marshall, Texas 75672. Please enter the entryway that goes into the pasture and not the driveway next to the house. You will not be able to turn around
If your steer was state validated and tagged in June, all we need is your entry forms and paperwork for your entries.
We will validate heifers for major stock shows at the same time as steers. (If your heifer has been validated before there is no need to validate it again.) Please, let us know how many heifers your need to validate so we can order UIN numbers.
If you plan to show a sheep or goat at a major stock show (Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston), we need your $25 for a tag by Oct. 1. Goats will be tagged at the same time and same place as cattle.
Follow us on Facebook at Harrison County Texas 4-H. This is a busy time for 4-H activities. Don’t miss out. For Farm City Week updates, follow them at Farm City Week on Facebook.