As the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Agent for Ag and Natural Resources, it brings me great pleasure and excitement to share this news with you: Harrison County has been awarded a grant to help trap and control feral hogs in Harrison County. We are currently looking for volunteers to help implement and navigate this critical project for the citizens of our county. If you are interested in assisting and have a desire to help eliminate pigs, please contact the office at (903) 935-8413, as we will be compiling a list of interested volunteers to implement this much needed program. There will be a volunteer meeting for those seeking to serve on the committee prior to the general meeting in February.
Here is a brief outline of the program objectives:
Timeline of Programming
December 2021: Harrison County Extension Office and the Natural Resources Program area committee conduct a damage assessment via survey of Harrison County
February 2022: The first educational program will be held to convey to landowners the need for feral hog extermination and the applicable methods for residents of Harrison County
February 2022: The Harrison County Extension Office makes the trap leasing program available for residents of Harrison County that have participated in the damage assessment and the educational program
August 2022: The funds from the trapping program will be used to fund a four-month bounty program
November 2022: A second damage assessment will be conducted to determine the difference made by the feral hog abatement program. Educational program will be held, to update stakeholders on the results of the program.
Heading into a new year... Interested in trying something new?
- Harrison County Master Gardeners
- Marshall Beekeepers
- Cattlemen’s Association
- Texas 4-H
- Master Wellness
- Leader Advisory Board
- Quilts & Crafts
- Texas Extension Education Association (TEEA)
Maybe you have a talent that could help us... Care to volunteer? Photography, canning, sewing, first aid, nutritionist, etc.. Call us at (903) 935-8413 or email kelsie.hopkins@ag.tamu.edu to volunteer or get more information.
Farm City Week News
If you have a youth or know of a youth that is involved, please remind them that Farm City Week tag in is this weekend.
Hog, Lamb and Goat Validation: Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Hallsville Ag Farm from 9 to 11 a.m. and the new Marshall Ag Farm on the Marshall High School campus from 1 to 3 p.m. Then Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Waskom Ag Shop from 1 to 3 p.m.
Chicken orders are also due at this time. $2 per bird
Forms can be found at www.farmcityweek.org.
ALL blanks must be filled in and legible or they will not be accepted, no exceptions!
Other Items
Mark your calendar for the Rancher’s Leasing workshop to be held in Hallsville at the Gold Hall on Jan. 10; you will need to register for this event online.
The Pineywoods CEU program will be held this year in Gilmer at the Upshur Rural Electric Co-op. The program will be on Feb. 11, and the meal will be sponsored by our good friends at Legacy Ag Credit. The registration fee is $35 and a RSVP is required.